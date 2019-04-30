WWE Rumors: WWE officials happy after releasing Impact Wrestling Star

WWE's a cutthroat world!

What's the story?

It hasn't been the best of months for the WWE as the company has been forced to deal with a host of unhappy Superstars backstage,

The likes of Dean Ambrose and Goldust are the most recent names who have exited the WWE, and as expected, the company wasn't too pleased with the departures.

However, another recent WWE release which went under the radar reportedly came as a relief to the officials backstage and that name is none other than Shera.

As revealed on Fightful Select, WWE NXT officials are said to be happy 'to wash their hands of the superstar', who was released earlier this month. As things stand, Shera has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Shera, popularly known as Mahabali Shera at the Impact Zone, began his pro wrestling career in 2011 as part of TNA's Indian TV series, Ring Ka King. He eventually became a full-time member of the roster in 2014 and would go on to have a fairly decent run during his four-year stint with WWE's rivals.

Shera, whose real name is Amanpreet Singh Randhawa, saw his rising popularity coincide with WWE's expansion plans in India. He was signed to a WWE Developmental contract in February 2018. However, Shera never made it to NXT TV as he was mainly spotted training at the Performance Center.

He wrestled a few matches at NXT Live Events and wasn't even present at the round of house shows in Florida last month.

The Indian wrestler was handed his WWE release this month and he has wasted no time in returning to Impact Wrestling, who announced his comeback on April 21st.

The heart of the matter

While the details are scarce at this point, it seems something must have transpired behind the scenes. It's quite rare to see reports of WWE being relieved over a talent's release. As revealed by Fightful Select, an NXT source claimed that the folks at the Performance Centre were happy to have washed their hands of Shera.

It seems the Impact Wrestling star just couldn't adjust to the new life in WWE's developmental zone. However, we still aren't sure about the exact reason behind WWE's satisfaction over letting the 28-year-old Indian star leave.

What's next?

Shera is back at the Impact Zone and it's probably the best decision for his career. Impact has been doing great off late and could really use a star like Shera to push their improved product into the Indian market.