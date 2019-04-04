WWE Rumors: WWE planning an interesting shakeup for SmackDown after Wrestlemania 35?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.50K // 04 Apr 2019, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown

What's the story?

One of the most interesting things WWE fans are looking forward to this year is the much talked about move of SmackDown Live from its current network to FOX later this year.

The rumblings have suggested that not only will WWE be changing the tone of the show -- making it more "sports" oriented, but also the show might become 3 hours long.

However, these are not the only changes that will take place.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown was created in 1999 as the second show, after RAW. SmackDown became a separate brand in 2002 with the first WWE Draft. However, the brand split ended within a few years and SmackDown was relegated to becoming the "B" show again.

The brand split again took place in 2016 when Shane McMahon become the commissioner of the show, and the current WWE Champion Daniel Bryan served as the first SmackDown GM after the brand split.

Currently, SmackDown features the WWE Championship, US Championship, SmackDown Tag Team and Women's Championships.

The heart of the matter

The Observer, via Cagesideseats.com, has stated that: SmackDown’s touring schedule will shift to Thursday to Sunday after it moves to Fox on Fridays in October. Raw will continue to run Friday to Monday.SmackDown’s touring schedule will shift to Thursday to Sunday after TV moves to Fox on Fridays in October. Raw will continue to run Friday to Monday.

SmackDown was originally a taped show, and was always shot on Tuesdays but aired later in the week. However, with SmackDown moving to Fridays while continuing to be filmed live, these changes were rather unavoidable.

What's next?

Current SmackDown superstars Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be part of the first ever women's main event at Wrestlemania 35 when they face the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Also Read: WWE changing originally planned finish for major Championship match at Wrestlemania 35

Advertisement