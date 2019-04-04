WWE Rumors: WWE changing originally planned finish for WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 35

Will Kofi finally win the big one?

What's the story?

One of the biggest and most entertaining stories coming from this year's road to Wrestlemania has to be the meteoric rise of the Dreadlocked Dynamo, Kofi Kingston.

The New Day member has gone from being a full-time Tag Team specialist to the hottest and most over babyface in the company as of now, arguably even surpassing Becky Lynch in terms of fan support.

However, the plans were not always to have Kingston face Daniel Bryan at WWE, which is the reason that he wasn't initially slated to win at Wrestlemania 35; however, WWE may have changed their minds.

In case you didn't know...

Kingston was launched into the main event scene after he showed tremendous performances at Elimination Chamber as well as the SmackDown prior to it.

Even after being called a B+ player by Vince McMahon, Kingston did not give up his hope to fight for the WWE Championship and overcame obstacle after obstacle to get that spot.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Brad Shephard had to say about the possible winner of the WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 35, on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast:

Yeah I have historically had Daniel Bryan [to win] because I was told he was still planned to win.”

“Obviously as we approach closer in time with the story they’re telling it would seem there is a possibility that Kofi Kingston could win the match. Obviously the final decision will be made the day of the show itself — WrestleMania. So it really is a toss-up.”

What's next?

With the entire WWE Universe firmly behind Kofi Kingston, there is a high chance that KofiMania will be running wild at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

