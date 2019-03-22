WWE Rumors: WWE planning big change to top WrestleMania match

Could we see a huge change to a recently announced WrestleMania match?

What's the story?

Earlier this week on WWE RAW, Kurt Angle made a big announcement in regards to the last match of his career at WrestleMania 35. Angle informed the WWE Universe that the opponent for his last match would be Baron Corbin which did not go down well with fans.

The WWE Universe complained that this did not feel like a match they wanted and that Kurt Angle deserved better. Angle's wife joined in by Tweeting her disappointment at the announcement before deleting the tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin's beef goes all the way back to last year to when Angle was the general manager of RAW. Corbin was a thorn in Angle side since Stephanie McMahon named him as the commissioner and he made sure that he was a pain for Angle at every turn.

Baron Corbin also ended up eventually replacing Angle and taking the position of acting GM of RAW after the WWE legend was unceremoniously suspended by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

The heart of the matter

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is seriously considering changing the match. They did not expect Baron Corbin being named as Kurt Angle's last opponent could lead to this level of backlash from fans and are now in the course of possibly changing the match because they don't want a negative reaction to Angle's last match.

From a source: Angle vs Corbin is being “reconsidered”.



WWE did not expect this type of negative reaction, and thus, they don’t want such a negative feel to Kurt’s final contest. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 21, 2019

Here's what WrestleVotes said:

What's next?

As of writing, Kurt Angle is still pencilled in to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 although plans could still change fast. Some rumours suggest that Corbin was just a decoy and was always going to be replaced by someone else at the last minute.

