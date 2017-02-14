WWE Rumors: WWE planning Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn for Fastlane

Sami Zayn may be facing the biggest challenge of his career at Fastlane.

Zayn could face Joe at Fastlane!

What’s the story?

Rumour now has it that Samoa Joe will face Sami Zayn at Fastlane. After the events that transpired on Monday Night RAW, Cagesideseats.com reported that a match between Joe and Zayn is in the works for Fastlane next month.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe made his main roster debut a couple of weeks ago and made a huge impact on RAW. On his first night, Joe blindsided Seth Rollins and took him out of action by injuring Rollins’ knee. The next week on RAW, Joe defeated Roman Reigns in the main event with some assistance from Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Michael Cole, Joe made it clear that he was better than the likes of Shawn Michaels, Batista, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins. He declared that he was the kind of man Triple H could count on to get a job done. He also took a jab at Sami Zayn saying that unlike Zayn, he was not on RAW to make friends and garner the admiration of fans.

Watch the interview below:

Later in the night, Sami Zayn defeated Rusev in a singles contest and then took to an interview to lash out at Joe. Sami would go on to regret this move as Joe attacked Sami and took him out in a vicious manner slamming Sami into the big screen on the stage.

Joe then locked in the Coquina Clutch on Sami till the latter passed out.

What’s next?

This event has sown the seeds of a new rivalry between the former NXT Champions. Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe now have a three-week window to settle their difference before Fastlane hits and they are pitted against each other.

Sportskeeda's take

Samoa Joe has been at his destructive best taking out the biggest stars of Monday Night RAW in successive weeks in the form of Rollins and Reigns. If the match is in fact made for Fastlane, Sami Zayn will have his task cut out when he takes to the ring at Fastlane on March 5 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

