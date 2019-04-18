WWE Rumors: WWE Reject former Champion's request for release

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

As had been reported earlier, Luke Harper has apparently asked WWE for his release. The former Intercontinental Champion put out a heartfelt Tweet as well, in which he stated that it had been a difficult decision to make, and also thanked the WWE Universe for their support throughout his career.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper has been with the WWE for nearly 6 six years now. While he has had a rather forgettable singles run in the company, his major claim to fame was as part of the Wyatt Family along with Bray Wyatt and Eric Rowan.

Before being out of action in 2018, Harper was part of a Tag Team with Rowan where the two called themselves The Bludgeon Brothers, and are also former Tag Team Champions.

Luke Harper made an appearance at Wrestlemania 35 in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The heart of the matter

Reports had stated that even The Revival and Sasha Banks had asked for their releases which were not granted immediately, it looks like even Harper's request has not been considered as of now.

As per the Observer (via Cagesideseats.com), WWE has not yet granted Luke Harper release from the company.

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon wants to give the former champion a chance to reconsider, or if they are just waiting for the right opportunity to let him go.

What's next?

It is almost certain that we won't be seeing much of Harper in WWE anymore. Although he has not been released yet, the Observer also stated that things are likely to be heading that way.

This is rather unfortunate, as WWE could never truly capitalize on Harper's capability and failed to treat him like a top star.

