WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly has some huge plans for SmackDown's move over to FOX

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
82   //    28 Jun 2019, 22:18 IST

SmackDown Live is definitely in need of this kind of facelift
SmackDown Live is definitely in need of this kind of facelift

What's the story?

SmackDown moves over to FOX on October 4th and the company has already made some interesting moves when it comes to changing the product ahead of the switch.


In case you didn't know...

WWE announced yesterday that they had appointed Eric Bischoff as the new executive director of SmackDown Live which means that he will be in full control of the blue brand and he'll only answer to Vince McMahon. Bischoff will also work directly with FOX executives in order to ensure that the brand runs smoothly.

The switch comes just months before AEW will make their debut on the TNT Network, which means that SmackDown needs to step up their game in order to compete.


The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has some huge plans for the switch over to FOX, which is why the company has chosen to have their debut show at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Fox has been testing out new cameras ahead of their debut show and it could lead to the show being presented like a big boxing match. Reportedly, WWE's idea is to present their product as "Minor League" compared to AEW.


What's next?

The switch over to FOX doesn't happen for a few months, but it will be interesting to see what changes Bischoff can make in the coming months since he has taken control of the brand now and could shake it up quite a bit in the coming weeks. SmackDown Live has always been WWE's B-show and this could be the chance for the brand to step up their game.

Do you think SmackDown will improve following the switch over to FOX? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Vince McMahon Eric Bischoff
