WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly made some huge last-minute Creative changes to Super ShowDown

Rollins should have faced Lesnar at Super ShowDown

What's the story?

Super ShowDown is now merely a week away and will see some huge match-ups as part of the show, but one match that won't be happening on June 7th is Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar, unless The Beast cashes in his Money in the Bank contract.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was one of the first names announced to be part of the trip to Saudi Arabia a few months ago, and it was thought that he would cash in his rematch clause for the Universal Championship. But it was later made clear that this wasn't possible, so he returned at Money in the Bank to win the MITB contract.

Monday night on Raw, Lesnar learned that he had an entire year to cash in his contract, which could be why Baron Corbin became the new number one contender for the Universal Championship, and will now challenge Seth Rollins in The Middle East next week.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard recently reported on the Oh, You Didn't Know Podcast that the original plan was for Seth Rollins to defend against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, so much so that many officials were unaware that Baron Corbin was stepping in instead.

Brock Lesnar is still on all of the advertisements for the show and is expected to make the trip because he is paid a lot of money to travel over to Jeddah, but interestingly he hasn't got a match as part of the show.

What's next?

Despite being advertised for the show, with just one week to go until Super ShowDown, Lesnar is without a match, so unless he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract or is part of the 50 man Rumble match, it is unknown what part Lesnar will actually play in the show.

Do you think Brock Lesnar should have cashed in his contract in Saudi Arabia? Have your say in the comments section below...