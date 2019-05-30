×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly made some huge last-minute Creative changes to Super ShowDown

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
283   //    30 May 2019, 02:47 IST

Rollins should have faced Lesnar at Super ShowDown
Rollins should have faced Lesnar at Super ShowDown

What's the story?

Super ShowDown is now merely a week away and will see some huge match-ups as part of the show, but one match that won't be happening on June 7th is Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar, unless The Beast cashes in his Money in the Bank contract.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was one of the first names announced to be part of the trip to Saudi Arabia a few months ago, and it was thought that he would cash in his rematch clause for the Universal Championship. But it was later made clear that this wasn't possible, so he returned at Money in the Bank to win the MITB contract.

Monday night on Raw, Lesnar learned that he had an entire year to cash in his contract, which could be why Baron Corbin became the new number one contender for the Universal Championship, and will now challenge Seth Rollins in The Middle East next week.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard recently reported on the Oh, You Didn't Know Podcast that the original plan was for Seth Rollins to defend against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, so much so that many officials were unaware that Baron Corbin was stepping in instead.

Brock Lesnar is still on all of the advertisements for the show and is expected to make the trip because he is paid a lot of money to travel over to Jeddah, but interestingly he hasn't got a match as part of the show.

What's next?

Despite being advertised for the show, with just one week to go until Super ShowDown, Lesnar is without a match, so unless he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract or is part of the 50 man Rumble match, it is unknown what part Lesnar will actually play in the show.

Do you think Brock Lesnar should have cashed in his contract in Saudi Arabia? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Backstage plans for Brock Lesnar after Super ShowDown revealed
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches WWE could be planning to add to the Super ShowDown match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: AJ Styles set for lengthy WWE hiatus?
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (May 27, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: Full match-card predictions 
RELATED STORY
4 huge predictions for Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode (27 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (May 19th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Incredible backstage news about RAW after Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Mistakes WWE Must Not Make at Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us