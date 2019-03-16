WWE Rumors: WWE's backstage strategy to prevent Superstars from leaving revealed

Vince McMahon and Dean Ambrose

What's the story?

There has been a lot of news lately regarding current WWE Superstars not re-signing their contracts or asking for their release.

Some of the Superstars that have reportedly asked for their release include The Revival and Mike Kanellis. However, WWE did not grant these Superstars their releases.

Apart from Dean Ambrose who has confirmed that he will not be renewing his WWE contract, other WWE Superstars like The Usos and The Good Brothers( Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have also not yet re-signed with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Cody and The Young Bucks announced the launch of their new wrestling promotion - All Elite Wrestling - more and more WWE Superstars have realized that they might have another option other than WWE that can pay well.

This has led to the WWE hiking up existing contracts and trying to make sure that all of the talents re-sign with them.

Recently, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson - who won the RAW Tag Team Championships in 2016, and have done nothing of significance since - also made it clear that they do not intend to continue with WWE.

The heart of the matter

As per the Observer (Via Cagesideseats.com) the company is offering deals to anyone with contracts expiring anytime soon and they could still strike a deal to stay. This could include The Club, The Usos or even Dean Ambrose.

Vince McMahon seems to be going all out in this bidding war against AEW and will stop at nothing till he gets his way.

What's next?

I don't find it surprising at all that Gallows and Anderson want to leave given how they were booked for the past two years. However, they might just change their minds if the deal is good enough.

