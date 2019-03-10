×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE's nixed plans for Elias potentially revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
9.94K   //    10 Mar 2019, 03:39 IST

Elias could've potentially held the WWE Intercontinental Championship a few months back
Elias could've potentially held the WWE Intercontinental Championship a few months back

What's the story?

Per WrestleVotes, the WWE reportedly had plans to accord Elias a run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Apparently, Elias -- who is yet to win a title in the WWE, despite having performed for the company since 2014 -- was indeed supposed to win the prestigious IC Title a few months ago.

In case you didn't know...

Elias, whose real name is Jeffrey Sciullo, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2008, and performed extensively on the indie pro-wrestling circuit.

The musician-cum-wrestler then signed with the WWE, and made his NXT debut in the year 2014 -- Following which, he rose to the top of the yellow brand's food chain as 'The Drifter'.

The 6-footer who weighs upwards of 200 pounds and has been praised for both his appearance as well as physicality, then made his way to the WWE's main roster in 2017, and has been a mainstay on Monday Night RAW ever since.

The heart of the matter

Considering the long list of pros that Elias brings to the table -- as regards him being a worthy sports-entertainer in the WWE Universe -- it isn't really too surprising that the vast majority of professional wrestling fans as well as experts have been clamoring for the WWE to book him to win a championship on the RAW brand.

Nevertheless, Elias is yet to break through that proverbial glass ceiling, and hasn't been able to capture a single title over the course of his 5-year WWE career.

On that note, in response to a query put forth by a fan on Twitter, WrestleVotes insinuated that the WWE almost booked Elias to be the Intercontinental Champion a few months back. Fans can read the Tweets below --

Advertisement

What's next?

Elias has lately been grabbing headlines, primarily owing to his sudden heel turn which was preceded by a brief run as a babyface.

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that Elias is indeed set to be featured prominently in the mid-card role in the days to come on RAW.

Regardless, given how exceptionally talented a musician and in-ring performer Elias is, it wouldn't be far-fetched to see him win a title on RAW sooner rather than later.

Also Read: Roman Reigns opens up on his leukemia being used in WWE storylines

What do you make of WWE's cancelled plans pertaining to Elias and the IC Title? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Elias Samson
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE Rumors: Update on plans for Roman Reigns and The Shield at Fastlane 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE makes a surprising advertisement revealing plans for Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
6 Rumored plans for WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's original plans for WrestleMania 35 main event revealed
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is WWE underusing a great prospect in the form of Elias
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Elias teases potential WrestleMania match with John Cena
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' injury potentially worse than expected, WrestleMania 35 status revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: Plans for Kevin Owens on his return revealed
RELATED STORY
5 things that make Elias a great WWE character
RELATED STORY
7 biggest WWE rumors of the past week (March 3, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us