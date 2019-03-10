WWE Rumors: WWE's nixed plans for Elias potentially revealed

Elias could've potentially held the WWE Intercontinental Championship a few months back

What's the story?

Per WrestleVotes, the WWE reportedly had plans to accord Elias a run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Apparently, Elias -- who is yet to win a title in the WWE, despite having performed for the company since 2014 -- was indeed supposed to win the prestigious IC Title a few months ago.

In case you didn't know...

Elias, whose real name is Jeffrey Sciullo, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2008, and performed extensively on the indie pro-wrestling circuit.

The musician-cum-wrestler then signed with the WWE, and made his NXT debut in the year 2014 -- Following which, he rose to the top of the yellow brand's food chain as 'The Drifter'.

The 6-footer who weighs upwards of 200 pounds and has been praised for both his appearance as well as physicality, then made his way to the WWE's main roster in 2017, and has been a mainstay on Monday Night RAW ever since.

The heart of the matter

Considering the long list of pros that Elias brings to the table -- as regards him being a worthy sports-entertainer in the WWE Universe -- it isn't really too surprising that the vast majority of professional wrestling fans as well as experts have been clamoring for the WWE to book him to win a championship on the RAW brand.

Nevertheless, Elias is yet to break through that proverbial glass ceiling, and hasn't been able to capture a single title over the course of his 5-year WWE career.

On that note, in response to a query put forth by a fan on Twitter, WrestleVotes insinuated that the WWE almost booked Elias to be the Intercontinental Champion a few months back. Fans can read the Tweets below --

Belt? Yeah Elias IC a few months ago. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 9, 2019

What's next?

Elias has lately been grabbing headlines, primarily owing to his sudden heel turn which was preceded by a brief run as a babyface.

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that Elias is indeed set to be featured prominently in the mid-card role in the days to come on RAW.

Regardless, given how exceptionally talented a musician and in-ring performer Elias is, it wouldn't be far-fetched to see him win a title on RAW sooner rather than later.

What do you make of WWE's cancelled plans pertaining to Elias and the IC Title? Sound off in the comments!

