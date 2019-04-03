WWE Rumors: WWE's plans for winner of WrestleMania 35 main event revealed

Lynch, Rousey and Flair will be in the main event WM35

What's the story?

It's winner take all for the WrestleMania 35 main-event this Sunday, as announced by Stephanie McMahon on RAW. Dave Meltzer has an update on WWE's possible plans for the winner following WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will face-off at WrestleMania with the winner taking home both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

On this week's episode of RAW, we saw all three women arrested and taken to jail after their brawl got too uncontrollable that cops had to come out to stop them. Even after all three women were in handcuffs and being led away, they continued to kick at each other.

They were eventually driven away, but not before more damage was done including Ronda Rousey kicking out the windows of one of the squad cars. WWE announced that all three women were released yesterday and Becky Lynch later appeared on SmackDown to hype up the WrestleMania main event.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about WWE's plans for the winner of the WrestleMania 35 main event. Meltzer said that the winner on Sunday would be challenged by one of the losers from the main-event as their post WrestleMania feud.

Meltzer said that it looks like Becky Lynch is the favourite to win and that Charlotte will probably be the one to challenge her after WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will headline WrestleMania 35 this Sunday along with Ronda Rousey, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In the process, the trio will create history as the first women to headline WrestleMania.

