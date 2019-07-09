WWE Rumours: WWE target 18-34 demographic going forward, edgier RAW content

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 635 // 09 Jul 2019, 01:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE RAW Logo

What's the story?

For those who have been yearning for WWE to make the return to the glory days of the "Attitude Era", they may be getting one step closer to that dream becoming a reality very soon. While the company may not be as raunchy as the Attitude Era days, the company appear to be heading towards an edgier, bolder direction.

In case you didn't know...

In recent weeks, we have seen the WWE take steps in slowly changing their programming content. While the rating is still very much "PG" by TV standards, they have been pushing the envelope now more than ever before. Last week, we saw Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman destroy the titantron area, causing the pair to be carted off on stretches while going through serious (kayfabe) injuries.

Maria Kanellis announced her pregnancy to her husband Mike during the middle of their match, while Kofi Kingston flipped the bird on SmackDown Live without any blurring. Corey Graves literally cursed on last week's RAW without any bleeps from the censors, among other things that have been happening more frequently. We can sense the change in the air for the WWE.

The heart of the matter

As first reported from the folks over at Fightful.com, the WWE appears to be targeting and pushing for the 18-34 demographic. The idea is to draw in more teenagers, bringing back fans previously turned off by the product by providing edgier, in-your-face style programming.

As an Executive Director, Paul Heyman has been heavily involved in the creative process during meetings. Heyman has been pushing and advocating heavily on having long-term storylines, more adult-oriented style programming and storylines. While Heyman understands that Vince McMahon does have the final say in everything, he believes Vince is coming to a clear understanding his company needs a programming change from the family-oriented, squeaky clean WWE we have seen in recent years.

What's next?

While it remains to be seen whether the WWE does continue to move forward with their edgier content and programming, the interest level has peaked for the WWE Universe. We will have to wait and see if the company continues or decides to step back with their content.

Monday Night RAW will be airing live on the USA Network starting at 8pm (EST). As always, you can follow all the action with us here at Sportskeeda at this link.

Advertisement

Do you think this is a sign the WWE are moving away once and for all from their PG-style programming? Let us know in the comments section below!

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!