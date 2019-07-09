×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumours: WWE target 18-34 demographic going forward, edgier RAW content

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Rumors
635   //    09 Jul 2019, 01:09 IST

WWE RAW Logo
WWE RAW Logo

What's the story?

For those who have been yearning for WWE to make the return to the glory days of the "Attitude Era", they may be getting one step closer to that dream becoming a reality very soon. While the company may not be as raunchy as the Attitude Era days, the company appear to be heading towards an edgier, bolder direction.

In case you didn't know...

In recent weeks, we have seen the WWE take steps in slowly changing their programming content. While the rating is still very much "PG" by TV standards, they have been pushing the envelope now more than ever before. Last week, we saw Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman destroy the titantron area, causing the pair to be carted off on stretches while going through serious (kayfabe) injuries.

Maria Kanellis announced her pregnancy to her husband Mike during the middle of their match, while Kofi Kingston flipped the bird on SmackDown Live without any blurring. Corey Graves literally cursed on last week's RAW without any bleeps from the censors, among other things that have been happening more frequently. We can sense the change in the air for the WWE.

The heart of the matter

As first reported from the folks over at Fightful.com, the WWE appears to be targeting and pushing for the 18-34 demographic. The idea is to draw in more teenagers, bringing back fans previously turned off by the product by providing edgier, in-your-face style programming.

As an Executive Director, Paul Heyman has been heavily involved in the creative process during meetings. Heyman has been pushing and advocating heavily on having long-term storylines, more adult-oriented style programming and storylines. While Heyman understands that Vince McMahon does have the final say in everything, he believes Vince is coming to a clear understanding his company needs a programming change from the family-oriented, squeaky clean WWE we have seen in recent years.

What's next?

While it remains to be seen whether the WWE does continue to move forward with their edgier content and programming, the interest level has peaked for the WWE Universe. We will have to wait and see if the company continues or decides to step back with their content.

Monday Night RAW will be airing live on the USA Network starting at 8pm (EST). As always, you can follow all the action with us here at Sportskeeda at this link.

Advertisement

Do you think this is a sign the WWE are moving away once and for all from their PG-style programming? Let us know in the comments section below!

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Paul Heyman WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE What If
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE is airing more non-PG content on TV
RELATED STORY
WWE: Why WWE has to get edgier with their content
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on who was in charge of RAW backstage this week
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE increasing edgy content is courtesy AEW's Non-PG start.
RELATED STORY
5 biggest reasons why WWE can't leave the PG Era behind
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to this week's Raw revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Update on Street Profits NXT status after RAW appearance
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason for bizarre Mike and Maria Kanellis segment on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Raw superstar in line for monster push (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Top official reportedly responsible for Ricochet's recent TV push
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us