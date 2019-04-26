WWE Rumors: WWE to freeze Sasha Banks' contract if she doesn't return?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 296 // 26 Apr 2019, 14:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks is reportedly not ready to return to WWE yet

What's the story?

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35, where she reportedly tried to quit WWE after learning that she and Bayley would be losing their tag-team titles.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley defended the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal-4-Way match. They lost the titles to The IIconics from SmackDown Live.

ALSO READ: 3 Times WWE proved that Brock Lesnar can get away with breaking rules

The heart of the matter

We learned more about the situation between Sasha Banks and WWE from Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer said that the situation between Banks and WWE was at a standstill and according to him, WWE are ready to let Sasha Banks sit out the rest of her contract if they can't convince her to return.

WrestlingNewsCo's report suggested that WWE could do something similar with Sasha Banks as they have done with Luke Harper, who also asked for his release, and freeze her contract. That's definitely a situation that Sasha Banks will not want to be in.

The report also stated that there are no signs that Banks will be returning to WWE. Banks was originally said to be booked for Money In The Bank so if she does return, it will be ahead of the MITB PPV.

What's next?

There were a couple of reports earlier this week that said that Sasha Banks was slated for a return at the Money In The Bank PPV in May to take part in the women's MITB match. If Banks isn't a part of the match, that will make it certain that talks between her and WWE are truly at a standstill.