WWE Rumors: WWE to put Hideo Itami on 205 Live?

Where could Hideo Itami land if he were to be called up?

NXT Superstar, Hideo Itami

What’s the story?

WrestleMania season always brings about rumours of possible call-ups to the main roster for the men and women on the NXT roster. One such rumour has gained traction as it pertains to Hideo Itami. According to the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer thinks Hideo Itami could serve as a very useful addition to one of the main roster’s shows.

In case you didn’t know...

Hideo Itami’s run of bad luck as far as injuries are concerned have been very well-documented. Itami has spent over 60% of his time as a talent under WWE’s umbrella on the sidelines instead of in the ring.

Fans everywhere are holding out hope that Hideo Itami’s return to action two nights ago at an NXT Live Event would be the start of a long, injury-free run for the dynamic superstar.

The heart of the matter

With the recent news of Itami returning to action at an NXT Live Event, Dave Meltzer took the time to talk about the man formerly known as KENTA during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer intimated that Itami would easily get lost on the main roster if he were labelled as a talent that was exclusive to either Raw or Smackdown! Live.

Meltzer then went on to state that working in the Cruiserweight Division would be much more suitable for Itami. He feels like Itami being on 205 Live would be a much more suitable role for the Japanese superstar should the company choose to bring him up from NXT.

What’s next?

Nothing is confirmed at this point, as Hideo Itami just recently got cleared to come back to the ring on a regular basis. We’ll have to see what impact Itami has in NXT over the next few weeks, if any at all.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We believe that Itami should not be wrestling in NXT. Yesterday was Itami’s 36th birthday. While wrestlers are competing well into their forties in this day and age, it isn’t viable to keep Itami in developmental with his recent string of injuries.

Itami could be developed into a big star on either Raw or Smackdown! Live, but Meltzer is ultimately right. Hideo would probably be a better fit in the Cruiserweight Division and most definitely get more opportunities in that position.

It will be interesting to see if WWE does call up Itami to the main roster after WrestleMania, or if he’ll appear at the first NXT tapings after the Showcase of the Immortals.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com