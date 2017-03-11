WWE Rumors: WWE Universal Championship plans after WrestleMania 33

What plans does WWE have for the red belt after WrestleMania?

WWE Universal Championship

What’s the story?

The relatively short history of the WWE Universal Championship is filled with heartbreak for wrestlers and fans alike. From the appearance of the belt itself, all the way through to its third holder, the WWE Universal Championship is one of the most polarising titles in professional wrestling today. According to a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, the nature of the Universal Championship may not be changing anytime soon.

In case you didn’t know...

Monday Night Raw was left without a major title in the wake of the 2016 WWE Draft. The flagship program of the WWE drafted Seth Rollins as the first overall pick in the draft, hoping that he would be victorious over then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Dean Ambrose at WWE Battleground the following Sunday.

Rollins wasn’t successful, and neither was Roman Reigns, as Dean Ambrose retained the World Heavyweight Championship for SmackDown Live. Thus, Monday Night Raw had to create their own major championship, and that’s where the WWE Universal Championship was born.

Finn Balor earned the right to compete for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, where he defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural champion. However, Balor injured his shoulder in the process and had to relinquish the title on Raw the very next night.

Kevin Owens would win a fatal four-way match the very next week to become the second WWE Universal Championship. He held the title up until WWE Fastlane, where he lost the Universal Championship to Goldberg in less than thirty seconds.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Dave Meltzer intimated that the current plan for the WWE Universal Championship would see Goldberg drop the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. As far as the plans for the title after WrestleMania, Meltzer indicated that Roman Reigns may end up working a program with Brock Lesnar for the title.

What’s next?

Goldberg will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is just one possible outcome of Lesnar winning the Universal Championship, which is the rumoured result at WrestleMania 33. It has been rumoured that the plan was for The Beast Incarnate to leave this year’s Showcase of the Immortals as Universal Champion in order to drop the title to someone at SummerSlam.

There are other ways that the company could conceivably go, here. They could choose to have Finn Balor return on the Raw after WrestleMania and take the title from Lesnar that very same night.

While there are other directions that they may take, we’ll always see, “Roman Reigns is being pegged for a championship program,” as news akin to, “the sun rose today.”

