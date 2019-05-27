WWE Rumors: WWE veteran moves from SmackDown to NXT due to issues with Vince McMahon

Triple H has a trusted aide by his side now.

What's the story?

As reported by PWInsider, Road Dogg has begun working for NXT on a full-time basis. However, the details regarding his job role and the nature of his work have still been kept under wraps.

In case you didn't know...

Regarded as one of the greatest tag team superstars in WWE history, "Road Dogg" Jesse James began wrestling in 1986. He is best remembered as being one-half of the New Age Outlawz along with Billy Gunn, who won the Tag Team titles on six different occasions.

As part of D-Generation X - who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, James and Gunn were involved in some of the most outrageously entertaining segments to have ever graced our TV screens.

Road Dogg quit WWE in 2001 and had a 9-year stint with TNA/Impact Wrestling before returning to the WWE in 2011.

He would go on to assume various backstage duties in recent years, which began with him as an NXT trainer. He was the head writer for SmackDown Live most recently, a role he relinquished due to frustrations between him and Vince McMahon.

It has been widely speculated by backstage sources for weeks now that Road Dogg was reportedly annoyed with Vince McMahon for changing the script way too often. The relationship between the two reached a boiling point, which ultimately led to James stepping down from his co-lead write's position.

It was reported earlier that despite the situation between James and McMahon reaching a 'breaking point', the WWE Hall of Famer would not be quitting the WWE and will be back after a short hiatus to work under his close friend, Triple H.

PWInsider reports that James was at the Performance Center last month and also had a cameo appearance on the Network special WWE PC Combine.

What's next?

Vince McMahon's loss is Triple H's gain in this scenario. We will keep you updated regarding James' new duties in NXT, whose creative services for SmackDown Live will be direly missed.