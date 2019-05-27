×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE veteran moves from SmackDown to NXT due to issues with Vince McMahon

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.99K   //    27 May 2019, 18:41 IST

Triple H has a trusted aide by his side now.
Triple H has a trusted aide by his side now.

What's the story?

As reported by PWInsider, Road Dogg has begun working for NXT on a full-time basis. However, the details regarding his job role and the nature of his work have still been kept under wraps.

In case you didn't know...

Regarded as one of the greatest tag team superstars in WWE history, "Road Dogg" Jesse James began wrestling in 1986. He is best remembered as being one-half of the New Age Outlawz along with Billy Gunn, who won the Tag Team titles on six different occasions. 

As part of D-Generation X - who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, James and Gunn were involved in some of the most outrageously entertaining segments to have ever graced our TV screens. 

Road Dogg quit WWE in 2001 and had a 9-year stint with TNA/Impact Wrestling before returning to the WWE in 2011. 

He would go on to assume various backstage duties in recent years, which began with him as an NXT trainer. He was the head writer for SmackDown Live most recently, a role he relinquished due to frustrations between him and Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

It has been widely speculated by backstage sources for weeks now that Road Dogg was reportedly annoyed with Vince McMahon for changing the script way too often. The relationship between the two reached a boiling point, which ultimately led to James stepping down from his co-lead write's position. 

It was reported earlier that despite the situation between James and McMahon reaching a 'breaking point', the WWE Hall of Famer would not be quitting the WWE and will be back after a short hiatus to work under his close friend, Triple H.

PWInsider reports that James was at the Performance Center last month and also had a cameo appearance on the Network special WWE PC Combine.

What's next?

Vince McMahon's loss is Triple H's gain in this scenario. We will keep you updated regarding James' new duties in NXT, whose creative services for SmackDown Live will be direly missed. 




Tags:
WWE SmackDown Triple H Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Former IC Champion & current SmackDown Superstar "hated" by Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Road Dogg sensationally quits WWE following issues with Vince McMahon 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Surprises Vince McMahon could book after Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Ways Vince McMahon could punish Roman Reigns for assaulting him
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon assaulted by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 changes that might happen when the blue brand moves to Fox
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Reasons Why Vince McMahon Wants To Push Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE planning major change to SmackDown post Wrestlemania
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons why Roman Reigns assaulted Vince McMahon 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: SmackDown star moved to NXT?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us