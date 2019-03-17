WWE Rumors: WWE wants a top heel to turn babyface

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.83K // 17 Mar 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andrade in the Royal Rumble.

What's the story?

WWE's roster is stacked with a healthy mix of talented superstars and one of the most promising ones out of the lot has to be Andrade Cien Almas.

Andrade has had a fairly decent run on the main roster as a heel, however, the future could be even more positive for the Hispanic star as WWE is reportedly planning on turning him babyface, according to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer.

In case you didn't know...

Wrestling under a mask as La Sombra, Andrade made a name for himself in the Lucha Libre scene as he worked for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) between 2007 to 2014.

As part of the partnership between CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Andrade even had matches in Japan until 2015. He was picked up by WWE in November 2015 and reported to NXT to being a new chapter.

His NXT career would take off after he got paired with Zelina Vega. Flanked by an able manager in Vega, Andrade went on to win the NXT Championship.

He put on the first-ever 5-star rated match in NXT history against Johnny Gargano and would make his main roster debut as Champion in the Royal Rumble match in 2018.

After dropping the title to Aleister Black, Andrade would get his full-time main roster call-up by being drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up in April 2018.

While he may not have had the best of times on the blue brand, his recent matches with Rey Mysterio have put him back on the map.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer revealed on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE plans on turning the former NXT Champion face in the near future as the management thinks the new role may help him get over with the fans.

Advertisement

“When he turns babyface he’ll get his chance I think. I mean he’s not, I don’t necessarily think that his strength is… he’s okay as a heel. I think that the long-run is that they want him as a babyface," said the veteran journalist.

What's next?

Andrade currently doesn't have a scheduled match for WrestleMania 35 but could find his role for the Show of Shows in the upcoming weeks.

Advertisement