WWE Rumor Mill: 'Dream match' planned for AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35

AJ Styles is in line for a huge match at Mania!

What's the story?

It's the match that's been rumoured for a long time, but it was never really thought to be possible - the Phenomenal One vs the Heartbreak Kid.

Well, rather than a possibility, the match now seems like a probability, with WrestleTalk TV reporting that WWE is currently planning for AJ Styles vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

After it was reported last month, via the Barn Burner Fired Up podcast, WWE is planning on having Shawn Michaels return for at least five matches upon his return to the ring.

Despite the controversy surrounding WWE Crown Jewel, Shawn Michaels is set to make his in-ring return at the event when he teams with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane, but it won't be "one more match" for the WWE legend.

Joe Peisich detailed a list of opponents WWE has lined up for HBK face, with AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and an NXT talent - likely to be Johnny Gargano - named as four of the five. While Owens is currently shelved due to injury, you'd have to think The Phenomenal One is a stick on.

The heart of the matter

Now, if you speak about dream matches, this is it. Shawn Michaels vs AJ Styles is a match that sent much of the WWE Universe into a frenzy when a certain image appeared online ahead of this year's Royal Rumble - and it seems like it is being planned for WrestleMania 35!

A source inside WWE has said current plans are for Shawn Michaels to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35.https://t.co/EVZhGAByaj — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 14, 2018

The Phenomenal One may very well be the best wrestler in the world right now, and the comparisons with HBK in his prime are unreal. In fact, AJ Styles even admitted he asked officials about the possibility of facing off against Shawn Michaels, and WWE even recorded the pair talking about it with HBK saying Styles is a man he'd have loved to have faced in the ring.

It should be noted, the below was recorded before Michaels' return was confirmed.

What's next?

Well, this would be huge. WWE missed their chance of one dream match with Undertaker vs Sting - so we can only hope they don't make the same mistake again!

Do you think Shawn Michaels vs AJ Styles is the right way to go for Mania? Let us know in the comments below.