WWE Rumour Mill: How serious was Shinsuke Nakamura's dog bite injury?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 864 // 30 Jun 2018, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shinsuke Nakamura was bitten by a dog on Monday

What's the story?

On Monday a dog bit WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura when he was working out. He had been preparing himself for his match and doing his workout when the bomb squad came in to examine the area and make sure that it was clear of any explosives. A police dog bit him, and the bite was enough to get Nakamura pulled from his match on SmackDown Live.

Now, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (H/T Ringside News) is reporting that the bite may have been more serious than expected.

In case you didn't know...

On Monday, Shinsuke Nakamura was working out when a police dog bit him. The bite got him pulled from his scheduled match on Tuesday's SmackDown Live. He had been set to face Jeff Hardy in a match for the United States Title. Instead, Hardy faced Sanity's Eric Young in a match which ended in disqualification.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Nakamura went to WWE's scheduled show in Japan, and although he appeared in front of the audience, it was just him cutting a promo in front of his home crowd.

Joe interrupted him and locked in the Coquina Clutch generating a lot of heat.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez talked about the dog bite Shinsuke Nakamura suffered on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Network. There he talked about how serious the injury to Nakamura was.

He revealed that although Nakamura's recovery should go through without a problem, there is no way to tell when he will be back in the ring.

"Apparently it’s fairly serious. I mean it’s not like he’s seriously injured in the sense that he may never recover. He flew to Japan and he was at the show. But serious enough that he got bitten on Monday and still on crutches and unable to compete."

He said that while it was serious, it was not that he will not recover, but that he could take more time with his return to the ring.

What's next?

Nakamura already missed one title opportunity due to the bite and will look to make sure he does not miss out on anything more.

You can see John Cena and Nakamura square off here:

What do you think about Shunsuke Nakamura's injury? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.