WWE Rumour Mill: Jason Jordan was backstage at Raw and return is imminent

When and how will Jason Jordan return to television?

Anirban Banerjee ANALYST News 30 May 2018, 14:29 IST

American Alpha won the Tag Team Championships on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

This week's Monday Night Raw saw the Women's Gauntlet Match for the last position in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Seth Rollins defend his title against Jinder Mahal, and Finn Balor square off against Braun Strowman again, in a rematch of their encounter the previous week.

According to reports by PW Insider (h/t Cageside Seats), another star was present backstage, although he did not appear on television.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan suffered an injury during his run with Seth Rollins as the Tag Team Champions in January. Although he carried on for several weeks, Jordan had to undergo surgery in February. WWE wrote him off television programming by having his kayfabe father, Kurt Angle, send him home after he cost Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns a chance for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

After Jordan had been revealed to be the illegitimate son of Kurt Angle, he was brought over to Raw. His partner of the time, Chad Gable, remained on SmackDown Live, looking to make his mark with a new partner Shelton Benjamin.

The heart of the matter

Jason Jordan has been out of action since February, but according to reports, he is fit now and set to make a return to Raw. He has been backstage for two Raws in a row now, according to PW Insider, and can make his on-screen return at any point.

Dave Meltzer speculated on his recent episode of the Wrestling Observer, that while Jordan is set to return, he may not continue his old gimmick, and instead join his former partner. In the recent Superstar Shakeup, Chad Gable made the jump to Raw. A returning Jordan could easily team up with him to reform American Alpha.

What's next?

Jason Jordan may return at any point, as he is cleared to wrestle and has been present at Raw backstage.

You can watch Jordan cost Reigns and Rollins the titles here:

What manner of return would you prefer for Jason Jordan? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.