WWE Rumour Mill: John Cena To Play Huge Role In Marvel Cinematic Universe After Avengers 4?

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.26K   //    07 Nov 2018, 15:13 IST

Will John Cena have a big role in an upcoming Marvel movie?
Will John Cena have a big role in an upcoming Marvel movie?

What's the story?

John Cena has been one of those WWE superstars whose careers outside the ring have grown to be just as interesting as the one in WWE.

Since leaving from his full-time role in WWE, Cena has taken up a part-time approach in the company and has focused more on his acting career instead. Fox Sports Asia is now reporting the latest rumour involving his acting career may just see him as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In case you didn't know...

There were rumours about John Cena trying out for a role in the upcoming DC Universe movie, Shazaam. Since then, however, it was revealed that he did not get the role he wanted. His latest movie instead, is a role in the Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee.

Due to his ever-growing acting career, Cena had to take better care of his brand image. As a result, although he had been scheduled to be a part of the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel, he pulled out of it due to the controversies surrounding the event following the murder of a journalist.

The heart of the matter

The rumours of Cena's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were started when he posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram account without any caption. The picture was Captain America's Shield, with scratches on it.

While many have taken this to mean that Cena meant he was going to be the next Captain America, after the Chris Evans' contract expires following Avengers 4, others have come up with a more plausible explanation.

According to Esquire, however, this could mean something else entirely.

Given the claw marks on the Shield and Captain America's connection to Black Panther and Wakanda, they speculated that it could be that Cena got a smaller role in the Black Panther 2 movie.

What's next?

Although everything is still up in the air, about this, and nothing is confirmed, it appears that Cena may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity or the other.

Cena's return to WWE is also undecided, with no confirmed future dates at this point in time.

Video: Team John Cena vs. Team Authority at Survivor Series 2014 

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all updates!

Would John Cena make a good Captain America?

