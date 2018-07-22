WWE Rumour Mill: John Cena vs Undertaker rematch to take place at SummerSlam?

Cena and The Undertaker faced off at WrestleMania

What's the story?

John Cena is known for his cryptic Instagram posts, where he often posts a picture without much explanation. The leader of the Cenation seems to be at it again, posting a photo that left the fans buzzing with speculation about what the future has in store for him.

In case you didn't know...

In his last meeting with The Undertaker, Cena was part of a losing effort, as the Dead Man seemed to roll over him without much of a problem. Cena had challenged The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania, but the Phenom had not answered his challenge for weeks on end. Consequently, Cena went to the 34th WrestleMania as a member of the audience instead.

Suddenly, Cena was called to the back, and he came out hoping to face The Undertaker, but Elias came out to greet him instead. After a confrontation with Elias, Cena was leaving when the Dead Man finally made his appearance. Cena was pinned by The Undertaker, after getting hit by an Old School, a Chokeslam, and the Tombstone Piledriver.

After calling him out for weeks on end, the loss came as somewhat of an anticlimax to the feud, giving rise to speculation that there could be a future rematch. The fact that the Undertaker looked so spry in the match added further plausibility to the rumour.

The heart of the matter

Cena's Instagram post showed a picture of a hand coming out of a grave, something which is related to the Undertaker's 'Dead Man' gimmick.

Cena did not add an explanation to the picture, leaving the fans to speculate among themselves. With weeks to go before SummerSlam, this could very well be Cena teasing the audience with a possible rematch in his feud with the Dead Man.

Some fans even speculated that there could be a 'Buried Alive Match' at SummerSlam, given the nature of the picture.

What's next?

As of now, nothing has been confirmed, and the rumours are completely unsubstantiated. The next few weeks will help the audience to see if there is any truth to the rumours, or if Cena was messing with his fans.

Do you think Cena will take on the Undertaker at SummerSlam? If so, what type of match will they participate in? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.