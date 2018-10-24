WWE Rumour Mill: New Venue Chosen For WWE Crown Jewel?

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

Crown Jewel is reportedly OFF!

What's the story?

New Age Insiders have today reported that a new venue has been chosen for Crown Jewel, ten days after saying the event will not go ahead as planned.

The event takes place next week and tickets are still not on sale amidst controversy surrounding WWE venturing to Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Crown Jewel was originally scheduled for November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after the resounding success of April's Greatest Royal Rumble. However, due to the controversy surrounding the disappearance and now confirmed death of Jamal Khashoggi, there have been calls for WWE to cancel the show and terminate their relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Our sources recently suggested that there's a "75%" likelihood of Crown Jewel being cancelled with our very own Daniel Wood reporting that the cancellation has not yet been confirmed because they are contractually obliged to stage the shows in Saudi Arabia, and WWE are trying to minimise the potential legal recoil and financial loss to the company.

New Age Insiders broke the news last week that Crown Jewel, as per their source, is most definitely not taking place as planned saying they received confirmation at 1:49pm on October 14th 2018, that the event won't be going ahead in Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

New Age Insiders have today reported that a new venue has been chosen for Crown Jewel, ten days after they reported that the original event will not go ahead as planned.

They report that the event is likely to take place in Albany, New York.

NAI have previously broken news of WWE signings and injuries and, while they don't break news very often, their rate of accuracy is impeccable.

NewAgeInsiders.com has learned from a reliable source that WWE has settled on a new venue to hold the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view, and tickets are likely to go on sale at the end of this week. The heavy implication from our source is that the event will be held in the US, with signs pointing to Albany, New York as the likely landing spot. An announcement in the very near future is likely, as the event as scheduled is only 10 days away.

What's next?

Well, there's been no official announcement so, obviously, unless we hear anything officially from WWE, we should assume that the event will still be taking place live in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

Right now, though, I don't think anyone can say that it will 100% take place in Riyadh with complete certainty, so this will be interesting to keep an eye on.

What do you think of the events that have unfolded? Should Crown Jewel go ahead? Let us know in the comments.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not necessarily reflect the views of Sportskeeda.