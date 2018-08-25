WWE Rumour Mill: Ronda Rousey might soon have Paul Heyman as her manager

Ronda Rousey might soon be a 'Paul Heyman Girl'.

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey recently climbed to the top of the women's division by winning the Raw Women's Championship at Summerslam. Now according to WrestleInc, she might soon have the legendary Paul Heyman managing her as well. Earlier there had been rumours that Rousey had requested to have Heyman as her manager. And it seems like her wish might be coming true very soon.

If you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey joined the WWE earlier this year to much fanfare. Before her move to pro wrestling, Rousey was the UFC Bantamweight Champion as well as an Olympic silver medalist in Judo. Since coming to the WWE, she has taken the company by storm and won the Raw women's championship in just her fourth match.

Paul Heyman, on the other hand, is a veteran of this industry. He is the former owner of the ECW and made a name for himself in the WWE as the manager of Brock Lesnar. But with Lesnar now seemingly on his way to the UFC to challenge for their Heavyweight Championship, Heyman might be on the lookout for a new client.

Rousey became the Raw Women's Champion at Summerslam.

The heart of the matter

Since coming into the WWE, Rousey has impressed everyone with her in-ring ability. But her mic skills have left a lot to be desired. She is not the most natural on the mic and her promos fall flat very often.

On the contrary, Paul Heyman is one of the best mic workers in the history of the business. Pairing him with Rousey might be the perfect solution for the WWE. Heyman would cut the promos while Rousey takes care of business in the ring. Heyman would be playing the same role that he did with Lesnar.

The only problem with this pairing is that it might end up with Rousey turning heel. Paul Heyman over the years has been primarily working with heels, helping them get more heat from the crowd using his artistry over the microphone. WWE has planned for Rousey to the female babyface of the company for years to come and don't want to jeopardize that.

But it does not mean that the pairing could not work. over the years, Heyman has shown that he has the flexibility to manage babyfaces as well. And Rousey is not booked as a generic babyface either, she is more of a bad-ass fighter who people love to cheer for. If there is any manager in the wrestling industry who can bring the best out of her character, it is Paul Heyman.

What's next?

It is hard to predict whether this rumour is going to turn out to be true or not. Although a pairing between Rousey and Heyman makes perfect sense, it is hard to judge the WWE's stance on this matter.

But with the recent women's revolution in the company, it is only a matter of time before we get to see the first ever 'Paul Heyman Girl'. Do not be surprised if it turns out to be Ronda Rousey.