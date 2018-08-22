WWE Rumour Mill: Shield's Next Opponent Confirmed?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.43K // 22 Aug 2018, 09:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shield reunited on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

On Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns reunited with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to reform the Shield. The Hounds of Justice came to Reigns' aid when the latter's Championship was in danger from a potential cash-in by Braun Strowman. They were able to take out the 'Monster Among Men' and helped Roman to retain his newly won Universal Championship.

Now, their next opponent may have been revealed, with a former rival retweeting an old warning from 2014. Braun Strowman has two superstars who seemingly want to help him

In case you didn't know...

The Shield reunited on Raw, when Braun Strowman tried to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract for Roman Reigns' Universal Title. 'The Big Dog' had been in the main event of the show, putting his Universal Championship on the line against Finn Balor. Strowman attempted to cash in after the match, but the reunification of the Shield saw him the victim of the numbers game, and Shield put him through the announce desk with a Shield Triple Powerbomb.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter to retweet an old warning he had sent out to the Shield back in 2014. The Wyatt Family had defeated the Shield, and Wyatt's comment helped bring those memories back in everyone's mind.

The old tweet had said,

"Dont take your guns to town son

Leave your guns at home Shield

Dont take your guns to town

#EliminationChamber"

Wyatt is currently without a storyline, and Braun Strowman is a former member of the Wyatt Family as well. Given that his tag team with Matt Hardy is at an end, with Matt taking time off to recover from his injuries, Wyatt could possibly be rejoining Braun Strowman to take on the Shield.

The Monster Among Men does not usually team up with anyone, and if this does happen, it will be interesting to see the dynamics between the former stable-mates. With the Shield having the numbers superiority that they do, it would be difficult for any single member of WWE's roster to take them on.

Bobby Lashley has teased helping Strowman as well

What's next?

The next week's episode of Raw might reveal if there is more substance behind Bray Wyatt's tweet.

What do you think of the possibility of Bray Wyatt being Shield's new opponent? Leave your thought in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com