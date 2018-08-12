Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumour Mill: Why Lesnar attacked Heyman revealed

Israel Lutete
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
5.42K   //    12 Aug 2018, 13:30 IST

Brock Lesnar turned on his advocate Paul Heyman
Brock Lesnar turned on his advocate Paul Heyman recently.

What's the story?

Current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw, two weeks ago, with his advocate Paul Heyman.

The Beast Incarnate, however, initially refused to come out to the ring, leading to General Manager Kurt Angle calling him the worst Universal champion ever and threatening to fire Heyman if Lesnar didn't make his way to the ring.

Brock Lesnar finally made his presence known when he came to the ring and delivered a brutal F5 to the Raw GM, after which, he went on to grab hold of Heyman's neck, choking him in the process.


In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman has been Lesnar's advocate for nearly all of the latter's career in WWE. The two had a quarrel once back in 2003 but they re-united years later upon the former UFC Champion's WWE return.


The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the purpose of the Lesnar-Heyman segment was to tease the idea of a potential split in the future. While this could be pure speculation, chances are that WWE are planning the duo's breakup to legitimise Heyman's involvement in the company even after the Beast's imminent departure to UFC.

Brock, who is on his way back to the Octagon, is expected to drop the title to Roman Reigns at the next pay-per-view, and the current angle hints towards the notorious advocate interfering in the match in some way, ultimately costing his client the title.

The rumours go on to state that Heyman may align himself with the Big Dog in the near future, making Reigns the new Paul Heyman Guy.


What's next?

Lesnar vs reigns
The Beast vs The Big Dog is scheduled for later this month.

Brock Lesnar is currently expected to appear on the final Raw before SummerSlam, at SummerSlam and the Raw immediately following SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is rumoured to walk out of SummerSlam as the new Universal Champion, and Paul Heyman is expected to permanently cut ties with Lesnar by taking the Samoan's side on the night.

Lesnar will then move on to the UFC, where he is scheduled to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.



Israel Lutete
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Just like every wrestling fan, my dream is to one day become WWE Champion
