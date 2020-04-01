WWE Rumour Roundup: Roman Reigns reveals why he is off WrestleMania, Edge names Superstars he wants to face and more – 31 March 2020

Massive update on WrestleMania 36 and tag-champion, Kairi Sane

Edge names the Superstars he wants to face after Randy Orton

Sripad

Edge and Roman Reigns

In today's WWE Rumour Roundup, we take a look at the massive stories ahead of WrestleMania this weekend. While we will be starting off with Roman Reigns and Edge, there is a lot more in the next slides with the likes of Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane and more.

Without further ado, here are the top WWE stories of the day:

Roman Reigns reveals why he is out of WrestleMania

The 'Big Dog' revealed why he won't be present at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has not been officially taken off WrestleMania but reports have confirmed that he has pulled out of the PPV. While it was all clear that due to the virus outbreak, Reigns has confirmed that it was his decision to not work at the pay-per-view.

The 'Big Dog' took to Instagram to share this message with the fans.

For all my fans, I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. Sometimes, things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family, but no matter what, you already know the deal. Man, I sure made that town. I made it to Orlando. I had to make a decision for me, but it doesn't take anything away from what I've done and what I'm going to do. I still love this game, I still love pro wrestling, sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring.

Reports suggest Braun Strowman will be the one replacing him in the title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania. There are other reports that suggest it is not confirmed but reliable ones report that the Monster Among Men will be the one replacing Reigns.

Edge names Superstars he wants to face

Edge knows his preferred opponents

Edge is in a heated feud with Randy Orton right now but that will be coming to an end at WrestleMania. The Rated-R Superstar is back on a 3-year contract and will be looking to feud with another top star after this.

Talking to ESPN, Edge has revealed that he wants to face AJ Styles – someone he has never faced despite being in the same industry for 25 years! Apart from the Phenomenal One, Edge has named Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as the other top starts he wants to be in the ring with.

"AJ Styles and Edge has to happen. In 25 years in the same industry, we've never touched. How is that possible? Guy like Roman Reigns, man, he's special. He's a leader, and he needs other leaders, and that's what I can be. We felt a little bit of that at the Rumble, too. Seth Rollins has to happen. Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man. I just want to come in and work my tuchus off and have fun."

