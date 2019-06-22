×
WWE Rumours: Backstage news on Rush's contract with ROH and WWE's ongoing interest

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
29   //    22 Jun 2019, 09:33 IST

Rush is currently battling the roster members in Ring of Honor in the US.
Rush is currently battling the roster members in Ring of Honor in the US.

What's the story?

After spending 2018 splitting time between CMLL in Mexico and Major League Wrestling in the United States, Rush opted to sign with Ring of Honor instead of going to the WWE.

'El Toro Blanco's contract with ROH was only for one year. Even though he is still contractually obligated to CMLL through early 2021, WWE is still interested in the talented Luchador according the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you missed it . . .

Rush and El Sombre (now Andrade) were two of the most integral members of Los Ingobernables in CMLL.

It was so popular that it even spawned a faction in New Japan called Los Ingobernables de Japon. After Andrade signed with NXT, Rush stayed in CMLL and eventually made his way to MLW. WWE was interested in both wrestlers.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been in a mode of attempting to sign anyone and everyone they can over the last few years. They would rather sign them then have those wrestlers go to the competition in Impact, ROH, New Japan and now, All Elite Wrestling.

Andrade spent almost two years in NXT but was called up after WrestleMania last year. He allegedly was unhappy with initial main-roster booking and some of his run in NXT. It was also reported that when they became free agents at the end of 2018, he told both Rush and Dragon Lee not to sign with WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE has wanted to sign Rush for some time and that he didn't sign with the company at the beginning of 2019 because Andrade pretty much warned him about signing with WWE at that time.

The Observer also mentions that things have obviously changed a lot for Andrade as he is now getting a push. It also mentions that even though his deal with ROH is only through 2019, he is still signed to CMLL until early 2021.

Things have changed for El Idolo since his debut, including spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match and opposing Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship.

What's next?

If they used him correctly, Rush would be a great addition to NXT and/or the main roster. He's bigger than Andrade but just as explosive and exciting.

He has the It Factor like Shinsuke Nakamura and would be able to connect with huge audiences because of his charisma.

Ring of Honor Los Ingobernables de Japon Andrade 'Cien' Almas
