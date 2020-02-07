WWE Rumors - Concerns for top NXT star amid injury reports

Professional wrestling remains one of the most physically demanding industries on the planet and, unfortunately, injuries are commonplace.

Even though they're expertly trained in executing the moves that entertain fans all around the world, Superstars often fall victim to injury - sometimes more seriously so than others.

There is reportedly such concern for Tommaso Ciampa, one of the biggest names on the NXT roster, after he appeared to pick up a complaint during Wednesday night's broadcast on the USA Network.

Ciampa had been in the night's main event which saw Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish tangle with Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Pete Dunne.

Wrestling Inc is said to have had multiple correspondents at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, for the event, and note that the 34-year-old Boston native sustained a knee injury during the bout, with Dunne and company medical staff doing their best to aid him. The six-man match, somewhat typically, ended in carnage when Roderick Strong - who was not part of the affair - attacked Ciampa and caused a disqualification.

As of writing, the injury is yet to be officially confirmed, but any such set-back would be a huge blow to the former NXT Champion, who was forced to miss eight months of action last year owning to a serious neck injury that required surgery.

There would, in addition, be a savage irony to any such absence for Ciampa, given he is scheduled to meet Cole for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Portland in just ten days time - the title he so sadly had to relinquish when injury struck in 2019.

As things stand, that match remains as advertised, with the hope that any new issue for Ciampa will only be minor by comparison.

