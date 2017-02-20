WWE Rumors: John Cena defeated AJ Styles at Royal Rumble so that he could put Bray Wyatt over

Cena deserves to be applauded for this!

Has the era of Wyatt finally begun?

What’s the story?

In an interesting turn of events, Cagesideseats has now reported that John Cena won the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at Royal Rumble so that he could put Bray Wyatt over.

In case you didn’t know...

Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship for the very first time at SmackDown’s exclusive PPV Elimination Chamber. Wyatt defeated five other Superstars including Cena and Styles in an effort to win the gold.

Two nights later on SmackDown, he defended the title for the first time against Styles and Cena in a Triple Threat match. Cena ate the pin from Bray after he hit him with his trademarked Sister Abigale.

In case you missed it, here are some highlights from the match:

The heart of the matter

The claim was seconded by Sean Waltman, who earlier this week suggested that Cena insisted on eating the pin from the Eater of Worlds on both occasions ( SmackDown and Elimination Chamber).

By the end of the Triple Threat match last Tuesday, the Leader of Cenation was heard whispering something along the lines of, “You’re a proper champion now” to Bray as he pinned him to retain the title. A class act indeed from the 16 time WWE Champion!

What’s next?

Since Randy Orton has decided to forgo all the privileges that come with winning the Royal Rumble, SmackDown will now host a Battle Royal to decide the no. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. While this does not necessarily mean that the winner would face Wyatt for the title at Wrestlemania, it would certainly give us some insight into what might come next.

Sportskeeda’s take

If the rumours are anything to go by, John Cena once again proved that he is an epitome of professionalism. After being subjected to years of criticism for burying up and coming talents, Cena is finally at a juncture where he can give back big, while he slowly writes himself off the WWE ecosystem.

