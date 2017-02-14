WWE Rumors: John Cena taking a long hiatus from WWE TV after Wrestlemania 33?

This may be a matter of serious concern for WWE Officials.

Cena may be away from WWE for the better part of 2017

What's the story?

If the latest reports from WrestleZone are to be believed, WWE's franchise player John Cena might be taking an eight-month long hiatus from WWE TV after WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has taken more time off from WWE in the past year than he has in any year previously since his WWE debut. A major part of his absence from the company was to fulfil his other commitments such as hosting TV Reality Show American Grit.

The fact that Cena has also reduced his Live Event appearance schedule drastically even when he is around, makes many people believe that his days of working as a full-time wrestler are over and he will only be working as part-time talent for the company in upcoming future.

The heart of the matter

According to the site, Cena is currently not being advertised for any event following WrestleMania 33 leading all the way up to the Survivor Series PPV in November. The dates which he is not being advertised for includes the upcoming WWE European Tour, as well as the SmackDopwn Exclusive PPV Money In Bank in June and SummerSlam in August.

This has led to speculation about Cena's status after the 33rd edition of WrestleMania and many believe that he may be taking some more time off from WWE after the Show Of Shows.

Although considering the reports of John being unhappy with WWE management before his return back in December last year, it's quite possible that the two parties may have reached a temporary agreement for him to be present throughout the road to WrestleMania.

So the reason behind him not being advertised may be Cena's unclear status after ‘Mania and WWE may still be able to reach an agreement with him to keep him around after the Biggest Wrestling Event of the Year.

What's next?

If we go by the dates, Cena might not be present on SmackDown from the month of April to all the way to the month of November, making his hiatus about 8 months long.

So if these latest reports are true, then it might be a matter of big concern for WWE, considering we have seen the blue-themed show struggling to draw Live Audience in the absence of their Marquee Player before.

Sportskeeda's take

Whatever the reason behind Cena's rumoured hiatus may be, given the fact that he is one of the few big draws SmackDown Live has, officials should sort out their issues with the 16-time World Champion before things go out of control.

