WWE Rumours: Possible change in the rumored Universal Championship match at Wrestlemania 35?

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, Dave Meltzer on WON has stated that Vince McMahon was "furious" to the reaction Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose got at TLC.

This has led to speculation that Seth Rollins might lose his spot as the Superstar to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been involved in a bitter rivalry ever since The Lunatic Fringe turned on his long-time partner Seth Rollins soon after they won the RAW Tag Team Championships on an edition of RAW.

The two former WWE Champions clashed at the TLC PPV for Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Champion, which saw Ambrose winning and becoming the new IC Champion.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins has been the backbone of RAW and many-a-times carried the show single-handedly, which had led to the speculation that Rollins is line for a massive push after his feud with Ambrose is finished.

However, it looks like the WWE Management does not favor that sentiment anymore due the audience reaction the match got at TLC, which saw fans quiet for the most part of the match, even chanting "boring" during the match.

This will come as a huge blow to not only The Architect but all his fans, since halting a push as a result of just one match seems a bit unfair.

What's next?

Wrestlemania season is set to start with Royal Rumble next month, and things are still very uncertain in regards to the Universal Championship picture. If Seth Rollins will not be the man to take on the Beast, it will be interesting to see who WWE choose as his replacement.

Do you think Seth Rollins still deserves to get pushed and compete for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania? Let us know in the comments!

