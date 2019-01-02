WWE Rumours: Possible surprise entrants for Men's Royal Rumble 2019 revealed?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.24K // 02 Jan 2019, 15:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Royal Rumble

What's the story?

The Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com has reported that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will most probably not be back until Royal Rumble - and there is a high chance they will return as surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been missing from action taking time off. While Sami Zayn was last seen at Money In The Bank, after which he had to undergo surgery for both his rotator cuffs as well as his shoulder, Kevin Owens had to undergo knee surgery.

Vignettes indicating the return of both former NXT Champions have started airing on WWE, fueling speculation as to when exactly the two will return.

The heart of the matter

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and would be the perfect spot for both the men to make their returns. Royal Rumble is one of the most looked forward to events by the fans, especially because of all the uncertainties and major returns it brings with it.

KO and Zayn returning would be absolutely perfect for this year's Rumble. A few top Superstars like Drew McIntyre and R-Truth have already been confirmed for the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match with many more Superstars set to announce their entry as well.

On SmackDown Live on January 1st, The New Day confirmed that all three of them will be a part of the Rumble match.

What's next?

The Royal Rumble PPV will take place on January 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

While speculation has been rampant as to what the future will hold for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, we will have to wait and see what direction the creative will decide for the two.

Advertisement

It is likely that KO will continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, who was responsible behind Owens having to take time off due to injury.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn returning as surprise entrants is a good idea? let us know in the comments!

Advertisement