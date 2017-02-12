WWE Rumours: Possible title plans for NXT TakeOver - Kassius Ohno to be in title picture

Will Ohno be crowned in Orlando?

NXT TakeOver: Orlando is scheduled for April 1st, 2017

What’s the news?

According to a report from allwrestlingnews.com, there have been discussions about having Kassius Ohno in the NXT Title mix for NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

In case you didn’t know...

Kassius Ohno is the NXT name of former independent wrestling superstar, Chris Hero. Hero most famously formed a tag team with Claudio Castagnoli – now known as Cesaro in the WWE – and won several tag team championships around the world.

The heart of the matter

It is being heavily rumoured that Kassius Ohno will be involved in the NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, which takes place the night before WrestleMania 33. Bobby Roode is currently the NXT Champion, so the match may very well be Bobby Roode vs Kassius Ohno for the NXT Championship.

However, where does that leave former NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura? Nakamura has been out selling a knee injury sustained in the match where he lost the championship to Bobby Roode.

A timetable for his return is currently unknown, though it is speculated that he could be appearing on the next set of NXT television tapings, set to take place on February 24th.

Nakamura was not present for any of the previous tapings, but Ohno was, and everything that has come out from those tapings would lead you to believe that the “Young Knock-Out Kid,” would be the next number one contender for the NXT Championship.

What’s next?

There are still a few more episodes of NXT left to air from the previous tapings. The tapings from UCF will start airing sometime in March.

Sportskeeda’s take

There’s a hot new challenger for the NXT Championship, a former champion who never received his rematch and a champion that doesn’t particularly want to wrestle either man. We can easily see a scenario where Bobby Roode ends up having to wrestle them both.

It feels like everything here is leading up to a triple threat match for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Orlando between Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kassius Ohno.

The match itself will probably be glorious (no pun intended), but we don’t see them taking the title off of Bobby Roode so soon. Nakamura is due for a call-up to the main roster any day now, and they’ve got to think about the future of NXT without the King of Strong Style.

We can also easily see that Roode retains in Orlando by pinning Nakamura after Ohno hits him with his finisher. It furthers the storyline between Ohno and Roode. Ohno looks great, as his one elbow strike took out Nakamura, and Roode looks like the slimy, cunning heel that he is.

Regardless of what actually happens, the weeks of NXT television leading up to TakeOver: Orlando should be interesting indeed.

