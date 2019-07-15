×
WWE Rumours: Reason behind RAW Reunion being held revealed, more stars to appear

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
995   //    15 Jul 2019, 23:53 IST

RAW Reunion logo featuring a few of the names mentioned to appear on the show.
What's the story?

Last night, WWE announced the RAW Reunion special event that will take place one week from tonight. A long list of WWE Legends was announced to appear on the program. More information has come in, which included USA Network suggesting the idea to WWE to launch this special.

In case you didn't know...

WWE announced the RAW Reunion special on the night of Extreme Rules. The special is a retooled version of RAW Old School, which had a very similar concept. The special was announced as an advertisement following the No Holds Barred match featuring The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter...

As updated by WrestlingINC and The Wrestling Observer Radio featuring Dave Meltzer, we have several big updates to report. First off, it appeared that USA Network executives were responsible for WWE holding this special reunion show. The idea was a response to the rating drop WWE has suffered with RAW and SmackDown Live.

The second piece of news is the confirmation that Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Booker T, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H have been added to the list. According to Meltzer, WWE is aiming to have around 35 or more WWE Legends appear on the program.

What's next?

More information continues to pour in for the upcoming RAW Reunion special, set to air next Monday night on the USA Network at 8 pm (EST). We here at Sportskeeda will continue to keep you posted on all the breaking news stories surrounding this event.

Which WWE Hall of Famer or Legend are you most excited to see appear on the RAW Reunion? Let us know in the comments section below.

As always continue to support us as Sportskeeda for all your wrestling needs. Stay tuned for more exciting news stories, updates, features and event results!

Tags:
WWE Raw D-Generation X nWo Brock Lesnar Stone Cold Steve Austin Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Network
