WWE Rumours: Reason why Women's Tag Team title match took place on RAW revealed

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 549 // 07 Aug 2019, 06:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss became the third holders of the Women's Tag Team titles.

What's the story?

As WWE has traditionally done before a PPV, one of the company's titles was not defended at the upcoming SummerSlam but instead on the go-home RAW.

On the episode, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss won a four-team elimination match with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, The Kabuki Warriors and former Champions, The IIconics.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the reason for the match on RAW is that it wouldn't have received a proper amount of time had it been on the card this Sunday. WrestleTalk.com carried the news from WON.

In case you didn't know . . .

The IIconics won the title from Bayley and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal Four-way . The duo haven't had much time on either RAW or SmackDown Live lately but a feud had been teased with the Kabuki Warriors.

The heart of the matter

Even though it was a great idea to create another set of titles for the female Superstars, the new titles haven't had the best booking or the most focus since 'Mania. Bayley and Sasha Banks wanted to carry and defend the titles across all brands, including NXT.

In its short existence, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships has changed hands thrice since Elimination Chamber.

While the titles haven't been regularly featured on programming lately, there was a good reason for having the match on RAW instead of as a part of the lineup for SummerSlam.

The WON reports that the main factor for having the match on TV instead of at the show was simple - they felt the match wouldn't have had enough time on the card with almost 15 matches already.

“For whatever reason I guess they decided to move it off the pay-per-view, I guess to give it more time and put it on TV. So I don’t know if we’re done to thirteen matches on the pay-per-view, but it’s probably a good thing to take one match off the pay-per-view anyway.”

Advertisement

Depending on the match, some might go more than 15 minutes while other ones could be shorter. But it seems to be a good move to have the title match yesterday night and have new champions crowned.

What's next?

Whatever your feeling regarding the Women's Tag titles, it was better to at least get a lengthy match on RAW rather than a match under three minutes amidst a six-hour show. Not every champion is going to make the show and at least the female Superstars received much-needed TV time for their match.