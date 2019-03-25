WWE Rumours: WWE not interested in bringing back former champion

Big decision

What’s the story?

Alberto Del Rio revealed earlier this week that he has sorted things out with Triple H after apologizing to him. The Mexican star also made it clear that he was open to a return to WWE in the future.

However, Fightful have an update on this story and it's WWE's side of the story. Sean Ross Sapp reports that they are not willing to welcome back the former champion any time soon.

In case you didn’t know…

Del Rio was fired from WWE in 2014, rehired soon after and then released on his request in 2016. Things have not been good between him and the company, especially Triple H as he kept bad mouthing him.

However, talking to Contralona TV, Del Rio said,

Returning to WWE before retiring is not a question of whether they want to or I want to return. Neither I hope nor want to return nor do they expect me to return or want me to return. But the two of us have had approaches, especially to make the peace, which opens the door to the fact that before I hang up my boots I can have some last matches in WWE. I clarify it: neither they beg me, nor I beg them. It’s just that the door is open for a future. [H/T WrestleZone]

The heart of the matter

Fightful report that WWE are still not keen on working with him again as things were never good during both his stints. Their report claims Del Rio's poor impressions on a number of wrestlers, and management in WWE has made it almost impossible for his return.

What’s next?

Del Rio may or may not return to WWE in the future but one thing is clear that the WWE Universe doesn't miss him one bit.

