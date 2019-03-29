WWE Rumours: WWE superstar's contract expires; AEW move teased

After Jim Ross, Goldust moves to AEW?

What’s the story?

The exodus from WWE to AEW seems to have begun and if you thought Jim Ross was the only veteran moving to the new company, you are wrong. Reports in Pro Wrestling Sheet claim that Goldust's contract with WWE has expired already and he is set for a move to All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know…

From debuting as Dustin Rhodes to bringing Goldust for decades, the 49-year-old has done a lot of things in WWE. He has exited the company multiple times only to make a return very soon.

Goldust has hinted that his time at WWE is up as well by removing all mentions of the company on his social media platforms.

The heart of the matter

Goldust's contract has already expired as per the report and it's claimed that his 90-day no-compete expires in May. That will be just in time for AEW's Double or Nothing and his appearance has been teased multiple times.

Cody Rhodes has repeatedly said that it's 'personal' between him and his opponent at the PPV. Another hint was dropped in the latest episode of 'The Road to Double or Nothing'.

Towards the end, Cody is seen talking to his seamstress and she asks him out of the blue if she should stay away from gold. To that, Cody replies that 'it is the right way to go, the right path'.

What’s next?

This might just be the final time Goldust leaves WWE and there is absolutely no way he is ever returning. He's 49-years-old and not only that, he's moving to All Elite Wrestling – WWE's new rival.

It's sad that he has not got a proper send off but that again might be because he is moving to AEW and nothing else.

