4 Biggest WWE names that could end up in AEW

Aaron FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.04K // 04 Jun 2019, 07:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Moxley and Jericho

DISCLAIMER: These are the thoughts of the writer alone and do not reflect Sportskeeda's views.

With the brand new All Elite Wrestling gearing up for their television premiere, which is coming to TNT this fall, it's quite clear that Tony Khan and his crew are trying to create the most amount of buzz possible regarding their company.

So far, they've been quite successful, as they managed to sign WWE's Dean Ambrose, who is now wrestling under the name Jon Moxley. Upon his debut, it looked like the ex-WWE star was completely rejuvenated, which was a real pleasure to see.

Moxley's AEW debut likely opened the eyes of WWE's most disgruntled stars, making it clear to them that there is a life outside of Vince McMahon's company.

Of course, Tony Khan won't make the same mistake that TNA did years ago, which is sign and push every single WWE exile. However, with the signing of Moxley and Chris Jericho, it's clear that AEW's owner is willing to bring in established veterans if they're a good fit for the company.

So with that in mind, here are the 4 biggest names in WWE who could end up in AEW at some point.

#4 Sami Zayn

During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE debuted their newest segment called The Electric Chair, during which the audience could ask the participating superstar any question they want. In the segment, which featured Sami Zayn, the former NXT Champion name dropped AEW, which got the wrestling world buzzing.

After his incredible run as a babyface during his time down in NXT, many believed that Zayn was going to be one of WWE's top faces going forward. But, like with some of the other call-ups with huge potential, the former NXT Champion wasn't really used properly after he debuted.

It's quite clear that Zayn's talents would be better utilized in AEW, so it's not too far-fetched to assume that, whenever his contract expires, he'll seek employment from Tony Khan.

1 / 4 NEXT