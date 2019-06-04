×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Biggest WWE names that could end up in AEW

Aaron
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.04K   //    04 Jun 2019, 07:23 IST

Moxley and Jericho
Moxley and Jericho

DISCLAIMER: These are the thoughts of the writer alone and do not reflect Sportskeeda's views.

With the brand new All Elite Wrestling gearing up for their television premiere, which is coming to TNT this fall, it's quite clear that Tony Khan and his crew are trying to create the most amount of buzz possible regarding their company.

So far, they've been quite successful, as they managed to sign WWE's Dean Ambrose, who is now wrestling under the name Jon Moxley. Upon his debut, it looked like the ex-WWE star was completely rejuvenated, which was a real pleasure to see.

Moxley's AEW debut likely opened the eyes of WWE's most disgruntled stars, making it clear to them that there is a life outside of Vince McMahon's company.

Of course, Tony Khan won't make the same mistake that TNA did years ago, which is sign and push every single WWE exile. However, with the signing of Moxley and Chris Jericho, it's clear that AEW's owner is willing to bring in established veterans if they're a good fit for the company.

So with that in mind, here are the 4 biggest names in WWE who could end up in AEW at some point.

#4 Sami Zayn


During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE debuted their newest segment called The Electric Chair, during which the audience could ask the participating superstar any question they want. In the segment, which featured Sami Zayn, the former NXT Champion name dropped AEW, which got the wrestling world buzzing.

After his incredible run as a babyface during his time down in NXT, many believed that Zayn was going to be one of WWE's top faces going forward. But, like with some of the other call-ups with huge potential, the former NXT Champion wasn't really used properly after he debuted.

It's quite clear that Zayn's talents would be better utilized in AEW, so it's not too far-fetched to assume that, whenever his contract expires, he'll seek employment from Tony Khan.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Daniel Bryan Randy Orton
Advertisement
4 Biggest WWE Superstars Who Would Thrive In AEW
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Jon Moxley's move to AEW could make him the biggest thing in professional wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 WWE stars that AEW could target
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Hall Of Famers who could appear in AEW
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley & AEW Double or Nothing: 4 biggest questions that need answering
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The reason that could convince CM Punk to sign with AEW revealed
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why it makes sense for CM Punk to join AEW right now
RELATED STORY
5 Former WWE Superstars to watch out for in AEW
RELATED STORY
9 WWE Superstars who might follow Jon Moxley to AEW soon
RELATED STORY
5 Ways AEW can be a worthy competition for the WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us