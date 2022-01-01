5 Greatest WWE Superstars from Japan

Japan has always been a hotbed for sports entertainment and many superstars have carried over success in Japan into WWE. As far back as the late 60s and early 70s, Japanese-born superstars made their way to the company and had successful runs in the United States. WWE has had great working relationships with many Japanese organizations throughout the years.

Some Japanese superstars have come to the United States on a part-time basis and had excellent runs, while others have come to the United States and had long distinguished careers in WWE. Whether it was part-time or full-time, the WWE has always benefited from the Japanese superstars that have been a part of the company.

Although WWE has had a female Japanese champion, there has yet to be a Japanese-born male world champion. With the number of superstars continuing to flow in from Japan, it is only a matter of time before WWE crowns its first ever male Japanese world champion.

Here are the 5 best WWE Superstars from Japan:

#5. Tajiri brought comedy and talent to WWE.

Tajiri had his initial success upon entering the United States in ECW. He won a tag team title as well as the ECW TV title. Once ECW folded, Tajiri found himself in WWE from 2001 to 2008. Along the way, the superstar moved from a comedy act to a multi-time champion. Tajiri won both the Cruiserweight and US Title, having a substantial role on the roster during his time with the company.

The Japanese superstar had high-profile feuds both as a face and a heel, battling Rey Mysterio, The Hurricane and Jamie Noble during his heyday. When his run as cruiserweight champion came to an end and the company moved on from the title, he became a tag team specialist.

Tajiri won multiple WWE tag team titles with different partners but his most memorable pairing was with William Regal. The pair became WWE’s odd couple and were wildly popular. Both as a singles performer and tag team specialist, Tajiri was a highly successful superstar.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell