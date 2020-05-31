WWE's backstage reaction to Rey Mysterio's son Dominick's training and future as a Superstar 

Rey Mysterio and Dominick delivering a double 619 on Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins will host Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony on the upcoming episode of RAW and as we had reported earlier, WWE has a predictable swerve in store for the segment. Rey Mysterio will not be retiring and an angle with Seth Rollins seems like the ideal way forward.

However, Mysterio's son Dominick was mentioned during Seth Rollins' promo and there has been speculation going around that he could show up to defend his father.

We will have to wait for RAW to find out whether that happens, but the focus is back on Dominick's future as a WWE Superstar.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Dominick is currently training and many people backstage are high on him. While they know he is not ready for the big push just yet, the time when he becomes a full-time professional wrestler is not that far away.

Tom also noted that Rey Mysterio wants to wrestle alongside his son before he retires for good, something that many fans already know about.

Tom told host Korey Gunz the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Mysterio wants to wrestle alongside his son before he retires and Dominick is still training and training well. A lot of people are quite high on that guy. They don't think he's ready just yet but that time is coming. The day is coming, certainly not next week on RAW."

Advertisement

Will Rey Mysterio team up with his son before he retires?

Dominick Mysterio has been featured on WWE TV since he was a kid, and he was always destined to follow in his father's illustrious footsteps. Rey Mysterio's contract reportedly comes to an end in a few months but there is a possibility of him wrestling a few more matches - potentially alongside his son - before he retires.

If we had to speculate, Dominick could team up with his father to face Seth Rollins and one of his disciples at SummerSlam in August. That may only happen if WWE feels Dominick is ready to kickstart his in-ring career.

The fact that Dominick has impressed the WWE personnel backstage is a positive sign of the things to come.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.