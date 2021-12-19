5 Best Big Men in WWE history

WWE has had its share of larger-than-life characters over the years. Some, by their sheer size and mass, have stood out larger than others.

History shows that wrestling fans love the feats and strength of men of size. Since the early days, promoters have sought out men whose larger than life dimensions drew fans from far and wide.

Size is not limited to how tall a wrestler is but also the girth. With that in mind, WWE has always had a role for the occasional behemoth that can almost literally fill the ring. In today’s WWE, Omos has shown promise. While he is never going to have a five-star match, his massive stature will always be a drawing card in WWE.

The two superstars who will not appear on this list despite their large appearances are Kane and the Undertaker. Both men are indeed large, but their gimmicks were less about their size and more about the aura and darkness that surrounded their characters.

Kane and the Undertaker are WWE legends for sure, but they fit other categories that might suit them better. This list will focus on superstars that were defined by their size in WWE.

On this list, size truly matters. So here are the 5 greatest big men in WWE history:

#5 WWE’s monster among men: Braun Strowman

When Braun Strowman first appeared in WWE as a large, masked black sheep wielding member of the Wyatt Family, few could have predicted his future success.

Strowman went on to become an integral part of Wyatt's feuds with the likes of The New Day, Kane, The Big Show and Ryback. He also had a memorable outing at the WWE’s Royal Rumble 2016, scoring the most eliminations in the event.

In WWE’s draft the fall after the Royal Rumble, the Wyatt family broke up and Braun Strowman was placed on Raw as a singles competitor. The 6’8” and 385 lb Strowman took off from there. WWE positioned Strowman perfectly as a giant wrecking machine.

Strowman would dominate meager competition and demand better opponents. He briefly feuded with Sami Zayn before setting his sights on Roman Reigns. By the time of that year’s Wrestlemania, Strowman was without a marquee match-up and, instead, performed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Surprisingly, Strowman didn’t win but continued to look unstoppable.

A renewal of his feud with Reigns would follow after Wrestlemania and a variety of backstage feats of strength only enhanced Strowman’s growing popularity. He would eventually challenge for the WWE Universal Championship but was thwarted by his attempts repeatedly.

Strowman would go on to capture the IC title in 2019 before finally winning the WWE Universal Championship over Goldberg at Wrestlemania in 2020. His run as champion ended after 141 days, but Monster Among Men has proved his worth as a headlining WWE superstar.

WWE surprisingly went on to release Strowman in June of 2021. He has since resurfaced elsewhere, but it would not be a surprise to see Strowman in a WWE ring again sometime down the road.

