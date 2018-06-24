WWE's best performers of 2018 so far

In a down year, these superstars have been WWE's shining lights so far.

caesaraugustus4 ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 21:09 IST 6.17K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The three shining lights in an otherwise terrible women's division.

When a year is half over, certain patterns have become apparent. In WWE, one such pattern is who the year's best performers are likely to be. From January to June 2018, these individuals have been consistently great at their jobs at being pro wrestlers. In fact, they've been so good that they've often managed to overcome bad writing.

This list isn't a ranking yet. It's merely a census of the superstars who are likely to be in the "best of the year" conversation come December.

#1 Aleister Black

The reigning NXT Champion has so far followed a stellar 2017 with an equally stellar year. He has two match of the year candidates under his belt against Adam Cole and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

His mic skills, while the weakest part of his act, have still impressed when they've needed to, as in the build to TakeOver: New Orleans, he was involved in one of the best promo segments of the year opposite Zelina Vega, proving that he can carry himself there almost as well as in the ring.

And he's got bright days ahead of him. The latest round of NXT spoilers are pointing toward him feuding with the runaway best heel in the company, Tommaso Ciampa, for TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, which should prove great.

We'll likely see Aleister on the main roster before the year is out. How he does there will be up in the air, but by that time, he should have accumulated more than enough 2018 greatness to be featured on any top 10 list.