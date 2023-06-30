WWE Money In The Bank 2023 is just a day away, and buzz for the event is approaching its crescendo. Fans are gearing up for the go-home SmackDown from London's O2 Arena on Friday before the premium live event takes center stage on Saturday. New MITB winners will be crowned (and possibly new champions, too) while The Bloodline will settle family business in the ring.

Amidst all the excitement surrounding the event, a fresh report has emerged that points to a "big upset" being planned by WWE. With so many big hitters and fan favorites in action at the event, fans have wasted no time diving head-first into the pool of speculation. Who will upset who? In which match will the upset happen? How big will it even be?

Fans have not been shy to come up with scenarios, ranging from the extremely plausible to the wackiest of the wacky

Here are four fan theories that caught our eye regarding this "big upset" allegedly planned for Money In The Bank

#4. Dominik Mysterio claims the biggest win of his WWE career with some beastly assistance at Money In The Bank 2023?

The most common theory circulating in the WWE Universe has been regarding Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Despite the rumors suggesting that the planned upset doesn't involve Rhodes or LA Knight, fans are absolutely convinced that Brock Lesnar will show up to cost The American Nightmare the match.

This, in theory, would be a way to not only set up Rhodes vs. Lesnar III at SummerSlam, but also elevate Ex-Con Dom into a main event talent. Would it damage The Grandson Of A Plumber to lose to someone of the caliber of Dominik Mysterio? Maybe or maybe not. Would it be a massive upset, though? Absolutely!

#3. A few more go-to theories that have been circulating in the WWE Universe...

1. Finn beats Seth for the WHC and priest wins MITB creating a inner stable feud.



2. Zelina wins women’s MITB and cashes in the same night.



3. Gunter loses the IC title… #MITB is approaching and WWE are teasing a big upset that doesn’t include LA Knight or Dom Mysterio….1. Finn beats Seth for the WHC and priest wins MITB creating a inner stable feud.2. Zelina wins women’s MITB and cashes in the same night.3. Gunter loses the IC title… #MITB is approaching and WWE are teasing a big upset that doesn’t include LA Knight or Dom Mysterio….1. Finn beats Seth for the WHC and priest wins MITB creating a inner stable feud.2. Zelina wins women’s MITB and cashes in the same night.3. Gunter loses the IC title…

How many in the WWE Universe expect Finn Balor to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money In The Bank 2023? Not many, considering The Visionary is barely a month into his reign and riding a huge wave of momentum as a fighting champion.

How many have Zelina Vega as their favorite to win the Women's ladder match? Probably fewer, with the likes of Iyo Sky, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus also in the match. Keep in mind, though, that Vega is the only woman in the match without personal tension with a teammate/rival, meaning that she will be the only one with a singular focus on climbing the ladder.

As for Matt Riddle dethroning Gunther, it's not impossible if Randy Orton returns as heavily rumored and interferes. Additionally, it would free up the Ring General to become a main-event player, which is something WWE is rumored to be planning for the near future.

#2. Talk about thinking outside the box!

Read more down below. WWE is reportedly planning a "big upset" at WWE Money in the Bank this weekend. According to the report, this won't involve Cody Rhodes against Dominik Mysterio or LA Knight - who is the favourite to win the briefcase.Read more down below. WWE is reportedly planning a "big upset" at WWE Money in the Bank this weekend. According to the report, this won't involve Cody Rhodes against Dominik Mysterio or LA Knight - who is the favourite to win the briefcase.Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/gPNETiOuph Big Upset. Bold prediction: Becky is MITB and cashes in on..................Austin Theory. US Women's title is born. Big Upset. Bold prediction: Becky is MITB and cashes in on..................Austin Theory. US Women's title is born. 👀👀👀🔥😏🤔 twitter.com/Cultaholic/sta…

Okay, this has a less than 0.01% chance of happening, but ask yourself these questions. Does WWE need a midcard women's title? Would Becky Lynch cashing in on Austin Theory make waves? Would it be an innovative use of the Money In The Bank contract? In the infinite multiverse, is it impossible to envision "The Man" becoming the second woman to hold a men's title in WWE after Chyna?

"Impossible is nothing," Muhammad Ali once said. Muhammad Ali was rarely wrong. This is a crazy fan theory, but it is nonetheless very exciting to consider, and would definitely be a blockbuster if it ever happened.

#1. Jey Uso pins Roman Reigns at WWE Money In The Bank 2023?

What do you reckon it could be? 🤔 WWE are planning a "BIG UPSET" for one of the matches at #MITB this weekend (BWE).What do you reckon it could be? 🤔 WWE are planning a "BIG UPSET" for one of the matches at #MITB this weekend (BWE). What do you reckon it could be? 🤔 https://t.co/NcsoZCys1M Roman getting pinned by Jey to set up their match at Summerslam IMO. twitter.com/bub3m16/status… Roman getting pinned by Jey to set up their match at Summerslam IMO. twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

Jey Uso was the first man to pin Roman Reigns in WWE. Jey Uso has been the heart of The Bloodline story, falling in line first and suffering the most at the hands of The Tribal Chief over the three-year duration of The Bloodline storyline. Nobody deserves retribution against The Head Of The Table more than him, whether he becomes the new Undisputed Universal champion or not.

So why not shock the world by making him the first man to pin Reigns in 1294 days at Money In The Bank 2023? This would give Main Event Jey a greatly deserved scalp while allowing the company to preserve the big dethroning moment for a singles star like Cody Rhodes or Gunther down the road.

One could argue that it would water down the moment when Reigns is eventually unseated, but it could be the best way to give Jey his due and allow him to continue as a tag team legend. The company can then continue to promote The Tribal Chief as unpinned in singles combat, preserving the aura around him. Most importantly, it would definitely be a huge upset.

