WWE's biggest winners and losers of the week (August 5-11, 2018 - contains spoilers)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.93K // 11 Aug 2018, 21:39 IST

The week before SummerSlam week was mostly uneventful on the main roster. The preview for Monday's Raw go-home show doesn't look that good, either. Most of the major storylines didn't see a lot of advancement this week, and even Ronda Rousey's debut match on Raw arrived with little fanfare (and failed to pop the red brand's ratings, as well). SmackDown didn't do much better, as too many things there feel like generic afterthoughts.

It's not a good position for the company to be in at this time.

On NXT, a massive change to the TakeOver card was confirmed, and it wasn't for the better. Meanwhile, in what was the most notable development of the week, the Mae Young Classic tapings took place, delivering two massive winners and a heartbreaking loser.

With SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn a week away, did this week tell us anything? Might we see some hints about what could transpire afterwards?

Winner: Roman Reigns

As I mentioned on Monday, it's working for now. People are so desperate to see Brock Lesnar lose the Universal Championship that Roman Reigns is getting some goodwill. His reactions on Raw this week were good and perhaps that's building confidence in Vince McMahon for the SummerSlam match next week.

I suspect that the thing will fall apart in Brooklyn as it did in at WrestleMania New Orleans, but for now, Roman Reigns got positive responses, so the angle is working for now.

Everything depends on what happens in Brooklyn next week. While the match will certainly get the WrestleMania 20 treatment, it's imperative that Reigns beats Brock Lesnar cleanly, or he'll look like a choke artist again. And it's also imperative that we finally get this long, sorry mess over with.

Money in the Bank shenanigans can come after the finish.

