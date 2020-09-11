WWE's 'endgame' for Roman Reigns' Universal title reign reportedly revealed

Roman Reigns is widely expected to have a lengthy reign with the Universal Championship. WWE has booked The Big Dog to defend the title against Jey Uso at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV, and he should ideally retain the title.

The storyline with his cousin Jey Uso is viewed as a filler feud but what's WWE's big plan for Roman Reigns' title reign moving forward?

Tom Colohue reported on the latest instalment of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE considers Roman Reigns' feud with The Fiend to be 'endgame material.'

The long-term plan is to have Roman Reigns in a big feud with Bray Wyatt, which was originally scheduled to happen after WrestleMania 36.

When will Roman Reigns face The Fiend?

Roman Reigns' hiatus forced the WWE to have different versions of Bray Wyatt on TV between WrestleMania and SummerSlam as the roster lacked depth and the title feud with Strowman needed to be stretched out for longer.

The plan is to definitely have a big match between Roman Reigns and The Fiend, but the company could also book a series of bouts leading up to the showcase clash. Tom also felt that the WWE might keep The Fiend away from the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed:

"Well, it has been made clear to me that The Fiend is endgame material so this is the real big feud that they want to put together between these two. That said, we could see the match at any point, such is the way of long-term planning in the WWE right now. If they need to pull the trigger ahead of time if someone is injured or someone is unavailable, and they just need a big feud to fill the spot, it could be that we see this match very soon, even as soon as Hell in a Cell. I would be surprised though to see it happen before the Royal Rumble. I think they want to keep The Fiend out of Hell in a Cell after what happened last year and when it comes to the Hell in a Cell, The Fiend is not really made to step into that particular match.

I think long-term it's definitely going to be the one big match between The Fiend and Roman Reigns, but then again, the WWE doesn't really do the one match. They do manage to get a few rematches in there. The idea between WrestleMania and SummerSlam of having Funhouse Bray, Swamp Bray and now having Fiend Bray was essentially to kill a bit of time because they ran out of people. They didn't have the depth that they wanted, so they wanted the feud to last, and that was a way to make the feud to last for quite a long time. I don't believe they would do that again with Roman."

Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend is the endgame plan but will The Big Dog drop the title to Bray Wyatt's alter ego whenever the match des happen? Should a babyface Fiend get the title back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.