We're just hours away from SummerSlam, and all eyes are on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, who will headline the massive WWE PLE. Ahead of the show, Dutch Mantell explained why Jey Uso possibly winning isn't the best idea.

The go-home SmackDown episode for SummerSlam saw Jey Uso take on Solo Sikoa in a big-ticket main event.

While reviewing the episode on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that WWE's booking of Jey hints at the former tag team champion being a realistic contender to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa on the Blue brand this week, and Mantell felt WWE enhanced Uso's chances of winning at SummerSlam with its booking. While a title change would break the internet, Dutch believed WWE shouldn't go down that path. The former WWE manager also reserved special praise for Paul Heyman's ability to get talents over:

"No, I think they increased it. You're going to have those people that would want to see Roman dethroned anyway, by any means available, which I think is a bad move. But they had a good match, and Solo got beat, but it didn't hurt him at all. He is in the middle of the story, and having Paul Heyman with him is a great addition. He can take cow poop and make it seem like a big star sometimes." [36:00 – 36:40]

I thought this whole show was good: Dutch Mantell on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam

SmackDown has consistently been high-quality courtesy of The Bloodline, and WWE didn't disappoint by delivering another impressive two-hour TV offering, thereby applying the final touches to the significant SummerSlam angles.

Dutch Mantell enjoyed the latest SmackDown and commended WWE for making a few matches hard to predict. The pro wrestling veteran explained that Triple H and his team had successfully created a match card with a lot of intrigue, partly due to a solid go-home show.

Mantell added:

"But, I thought this whole show was good, and the last segment. See, because now WWE wants to get you thinking. Are they going to go against the grain or with it? So, you don't know, and that, to me, is the best thing you can have in wrestling. It's kind of unpredictable, and it's got the fans thinking that way, but a good segment. [It was a] Good go-home segment; I agree with Rick." [36:41 - 37:30]

