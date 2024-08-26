WWE's major plans for SummerSlam 2025 may have subtly been revealed

WWE SummerSlam 2024 has come and gone, and fans are speculating what next year's edition of the PLE will bring. There were twists and turns with Roman Reigns returning and The Judgment Day imploding at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. The Biggest Party of the Summer could well and truly live up to its name.

There is every chance that SummerSlam 2025 will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The 90,000-capacity stadium has hosted AEW All In the past two years but won't do so next year.

AEW All In 2025 will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the next All In PPV back in London in 2026. This hints that WWE might have managed to claim Wembley for next summer. It could put on arguably its second biggest show of the year at the famous stadium.

Chief content officer Triple H and President Nick Khan recently met with London Mayor Sadiq Khan. They discussed bringing WrestleMania to the capital of England.

WrestleMania can't be hosted at Wembley next year as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has already been confirmed as its host stadium. This could mean SummerSlam is chosen in its place, and with good reason.

Triple H recently announced that the 2026 edition of SummerSlam will be a two-night event at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. There will be no bigger way to kickstart a new era for the summertime event than to have Wembley host the first-ever two-night edition next year.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 needs a huge main event: Could Roman Reigns and The Rock lock horns?

The Rock and Roman Reigns could face one another at SummerSlam 2025 (Image - Getty)

If SummerSlam 2025 is hosted at Wembley, it will need one of the biggest main events in history to live up to the occasion. WWE is enjoying a buzz period, breaking viewership and attendance records.

Triple H will want the stars to be out in London to put on a show for the ages. One match that could make it iconic is Roman Reigns and The Rock meeting one-on-one.

The Bloodline duo were supposed to battle at WrestleMania XL, but fans demanded Cody Rhodes get his rightful shot at Reigns. WWE switched course and went with The American Nightmare in a rematch against The Tribal Chief.

That hasn't stopped speculation from growing over Reigns and The Rock facing one another in the future. The OTC recently returned as a babyface, and the last time we saw The Final Boss, he was a dastardly heel.

SummerSlam 2025 could be the ideal destination for them to square off, given that The Rock is away on Hollywood duties at the moment. WWE can plan long-term for the match and feud, with seeds perhaps already sown with the ongoing Bloodline drama.

Cody Rhodes is rumored to be The Rock's opponent at WrestleMania 41. They teased a future match on the RAW after 'Mania with The Great One eyeing his Undisputed WWE Championship.

