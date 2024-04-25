Triple H reacts to Sadiq Khan's recent statement of bringing WWE WrestleMania to London

WWE WrestleMania has become a talking point again as Sadiq Khan recently spoke about bringing the illustrious premium live event to London. Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to Khan's statement.

London has been a top priority for WWE when hosting weekly shows and premium live events. Triple H's regime has made a few visits to the United Kingdom and the company received healthy feedback after the shows, with people's top request being for WrestleMania to be held in the UK.

Today, Sadiq Khan, who's been serving as the Mayor of London since 2016, expressed his interest in bringing The Showcase of The Immortals to London. Chief Content Officer Triple H took notice and reacted to Khan's statement. Check it out:

"Let's talk," he wrote.

The tweet doesn't guarantee the event will be held in the United Kingdom but Khan's vision could come to fruition in the coming years.

Sadiq Khan wants WWE to host WrestleMania in London

Over the past few years, wrestling fans from the United Kingdom have been vocal about wanting major events in their country. WrestleMania has been a dream for several fans, as the company has not taken the event outside of the United States and Canada.

Last year, the company tried to get feedback on hosting WrestleMania in London when John Cena showed up at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 and cut a promo. Today, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, stated that he wants major sporting events in London, including WrestleMania.

"From the Olympics, to the Lionesses winning the Euros at Wembley, to the Ashes at Lord’s and The Oval, London is where it’s at. If I’m re-elected on May 02, I’m determined to go even further and fully cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world. I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WrestleMania." [H/T - My London]

It will be interesting to see what transpires next.

