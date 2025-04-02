WWE's massive plans for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 may have already been spoiled

WrestleMania 41 is set to be a special event for CM Punk. The Best in the World will finally achieve his dream of main-eventing on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Taking this into consideration, WWE could be planning something big for him, but the cat might already be out of the bag.

The plan in question would see CM Punk make a live entrance. This was what happened the last time the Second City Saint was seen at WrestleMania, which was a whopping 12 years ago. It could happen again in Las Vegas, simply because of the schedule of the band, Living Colour.

Living Colour is an American rock band that famously sang CM Punk's entrance theme, "Cult of Personality." The band is scheduled to have a performance in Sin City on April 18, 2025.

Considering that WrestleMania 41 is booked for the very next night, there is a good chance they could stay the weekend and help Punk with his entrance, and here are a couple of reasons why.

WWE could look to recreate the magic from WrestleMania 29

As mentioned earlier, the last time CM Punk performed at The Show of Shows was 12 years ago at WrestleMania 29. It was a huge night for The Best in the World, as he took on The Deadman, The Undertaker.

Unfortunately, Punk came up short, but his entrance was one to remember. Living Colour was on the entrance ramp playing "Cult of Personality" as he came out in his iconic hoodie and his wrestling gear.

It was special, and recreating it upon Punk's WrestleMania return would be a great gesture from WWE.

CM Punk and Living Colour still have a great relationship

Although it has been 12 years since Living Colour performed "Cult of Personality" at WrestleMania, they still have a great relationship with CM Punk. After all, Punk has been using it as his theme since 2011.

However, that's not all, the rock band even re-recorded the song for his 2023 return to WWE. Taking this into consideration, it's safe to assume that they are still on good terms and would be more than happy to perform live at WrestleMania 41.

The main event spot usually features special entrances

As mentioned earlier, WrestleMania 41 is set to be a special event for CM Punk. He will be main eventing night one of the show, which is a huge deal. Main-event matches are more of a spectacle than the other matches on the card.

As such, a special entrance seems likely, especially considering what the match means to The Voice of the Voiceless. That being said, there are plenty of ways WWE could make Punk's entrance special without Living Colour performing, but there is no denying that a live performance from them would be ideal.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. Only time will tell how things unfold in Las Vegas.

